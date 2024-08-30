Did a Major 2024 Kamala Harris Narrative Just Blow Up?
Trump-Vance Campaign Rolls Out Brutal New Ad Using This Line From Harris' CNN Interview

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 30, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

The Trump-Vance campaign rolled out a brutal new ad in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’s first sit-down interview since taking the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket.

As Matt and Sarah covered, the interview was a train wreck, though it went as expected. 

In a statement, the Trump-Vance campaign identified what the vice president didn’t discuss with CNN, including the nation’s crime crisis, her support for ending cash bail, defunding the police, Medicare-for-All, closing immigration detention centers, reparations, her vote for the American Rescue Plan, which fueled inflation, among other issues.   

“Kamala said her values ‘have not changed’ three separate times,” the statement noted. “She’s still a San Francisco radical.”

The campaign capitalized on that statement in a new ad: 

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in on Fox News with Jesse Watters: 

Trump also reacted on Truth Social.

"I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris’ answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her 'values haven’t changed,'" Trump said. "On that I agree, her values haven’t changed - The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND!"

