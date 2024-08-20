Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign

During the first night of the Democratic National Convention, former President Donald Trump said he received an update from the Harris campaign about the Fox News debate.

Advertisement

The proposed Sept. 4 debate would have been moderated by anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our ‘Border Czar,’ where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!!”

Trump has agreed to do a “tele-town hall” with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Sept. 4 instead, with more details to come.

Both presidential candidates have agreed to a Sept. 10 debate in Philadelphia hosted by ABC News. Trump also said he’s willing to do another debate on NBC News on Sept. 25. Harris’s campaign, meanwhile, said she’d consider another debate in October.



