Trump Campaign Calls Out the 'Second Biggest Lie' of Biden's Speech

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, President Biden attempted to gaslight the American people about his administration’s position on school closures during the pandemic.

“Kamala and I helped states and cities get back their schools back open,” he yelled. But as X account Libs of TikTok reminded, Democrats attacked former President Donald Trump for arguing schools need to be reopened, especially because COVID-19 posed very little risk to children.

In July of 2020, candidate Biden criticized Trump’s call to completely open every school in the country or risk funding cuts arguing instead that school districts should decide for themselves when and how to best reopen based on local conditions.

“If you have the ability to have people wear masks and you have teachers able to be in a position where they can teach at a social distance — that, I think is one thing,” he said at the time. “But it costs a lot of money to do that. If you don’t have that capacity, I think it’s too dangerous to open the schools. So it depends.”

In a piece titled, "Democrats Try to Whitewash Their Starring Role in School Closures," Reason explains what really motivated Biden's actions.

The Trump campaign called the claim the "second biggest lie" in the president's remarks.