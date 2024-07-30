No Biggie, but They Tried to Murder Trump
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Top Hamas Leader Taken Out...And It Wasn't in Gaza

Katie Pavlich
July 30, 2024 11:15 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

A top leader of Hamas, who commanded the October 7 massacre from a swanky hotel room in Qatar, was assassinated by Israel Tuesday night in Iran. Iranian state media reported his death Tuesday night. 

Haniyah was targeted in the country's capital city after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei boasted about the visit. 

In the span of 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces successfully targeted two of Iran's top terrorists in Beirut and Tehran. 

Tags: TERRORISM

