BREAKING: Top Hamas Leader Taken Out...And It Wasn't in Gaza

A top leader of Hamas, who commanded the October 7 massacre from a swanky hotel room in Qatar, was assassinated by Israel Tuesday night in Iran. Iranian state media reported his death Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The Politcial Leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh and one of his Boydguards have been Killed, after their Residence in the Iranian Capital of Tehran was Targeted in an Unknown Attack. pic.twitter.com/fk6ElC8CIX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2024

MASSIVE BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah has been assassinated and killed in Iran, according to a statement by the Revolutionary Guards. He and an Iranian security guard were targeted at their place of residence, the statment said. pic.twitter.com/JvCfL99gvX — Jonathan Harounoff (@JonathanHaroun1) July 31, 2024

Hamas has released an Official Statement announcing the Death of Chief Political Leader, Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Attack earlier tonight in the Iranian Capital of Tehran. Haniyeh had just met yesterday with Iranian Supreme-Leader, Ali Khamenei and President Masoud… pic.twitter.com/3CctfwW4uS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2024

Hamas without Ismail Hanieyah and without Mohammed Deif is not the Hamas that existed before 10/7. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) July 31, 2024

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh is one of the most significant achievements to date for Israeli intelligence. Moreover, it was executed in a hostile foreign country. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) July 31, 2024

Haniyah was targeted in the country's capital city after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei boasted about the visit.

Did someone ask for a photo-op of Iran and the leaders of their proxies?



Iran’s Khamenei met with Hamas’ Ismail Haniyah and the Islamic Jihad’s Ziyad-al Nakhalah — two of the terrorist organizations who have been attempting to kill Israelis using weapons made and funded by… https://t.co/ZqiRCPUKxW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 30, 2024

In the span of 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces successfully targeted two of Iran's top terrorists in Beirut and Tehran.