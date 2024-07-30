A Major Hezbollah Player Has Reportedly Been Eliminated

UPDATE: They got him.

Israeli Sources have now told me that Fuad Shukr also known as Hajj Mohsin, the Chief of Staff and Third-in-Command of Hezbollah, was indeed Eliminated as a result of the Strike by the Israeli Air Force on the Suburbs of Beirut. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

***Original post***

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a targeted strike was carried out Tuesday in Lebanon's capital city of Beirut.

"Initial report- the IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians. At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released," the Israeli Defense Forces posted on X.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed the news.

Hezbollah crossed the red line. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 30, 2024

Reports claim Hezbollah commander Hajj Mohsin was targeted and eliminated in the strike. Hezbollah is denying the strike was successful.

Reports suggest that Fuad Shukr also known as Hajj Mohsin, a Senior Member of Hezbollah and Key Advisor to Nasrallah who is Responsible for the Terrorist Group’s Missile Operations and also is Wanted by the United States for his involvement in the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombing,… pic.twitter.com/I15vqoJCNy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

Recent Picture of Fuad Shukr also known as Hajj Mohsin, the Acting Chief of Staff for Hezbollah who is believed to have been Eliminated in tonight’s Israeli Strike on Beirut. pic.twitter.com/39QoOtMpqp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

Al Hadath reporting that Fouad Shukr, the target of the Israeli strike, survived the attack (and some Israeli media are starting to walk back their initial reporting that he was killed) https://t.co/zsyXD7hgpR — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) July 30, 2024

The strike comes just days after Hezbollah launched a rocket and murdered 12 children in Israel's Golan Heights Saturday while they were playing soccer in a field.

New Footage both from a CCTV Camera and Group of Children at nearby Playground, showing the Hezbollah Rocket Strike this past Saturday against a Youth Soccer match in the Druze Community of Majdal Shams, which resulted in the Death of Twelve Children between the Ages of 10-16. pic.twitter.com/xHTeYPVgpt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

Mohsin was also behind the Beirut bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in 1983.

October 23, 1983, two truck bombs were detonated at buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, housing American and French service members.



The attack killed 307 people: 241 U.S. and 58 French military personnel included.



Tonight, one of the men wanted for the attack, is dead.



Justice. pic.twitter.com/vrhIBx1j9P — Tommo (@Sierra__Alpha) July 30, 2024

Before 9/11/2001, Hezbollah was responsible for more murders of Americans than any other terrorist organization. During the Obama administration, when Joe Biden was vice president, they let the Iranian backed group off the hook.