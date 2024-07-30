KJP Can't Explain Biden's Flip Flop Attack on the Supreme Court
Tipsheet

A Major Hezbollah Player Has Reportedly Been Eliminated

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 30, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

UPDATE: They got him. 

Advertisement


***Original post***

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a targeted strike was carried out Tuesday in Lebanon's capital city of Beirut. 

"Initial report- the IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians. At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released," the Israeli Defense Forces posted on X. 

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed the news. 

Reports claim Hezbollah commander Hajj Mohsin was targeted and eliminated in the strike. Hezbollah is denying the strike was successful. 

The strike comes just days after Hezbollah launched a rocket and murdered 12 children in Israel's Golan Heights Saturday while they were playing soccer in a field. 

Mohsin was also behind the Beirut bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in 1983.

Before 9/11/2001, Hezbollah was responsible for more murders of Americans than any other terrorist organization. During the Obama administration, when Joe Biden was vice president, they let the Iranian backed group off the hook. 

