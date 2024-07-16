Musk Responds to Report Claiming He Pledged to Give $45 Million a Month to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Elon Musk responded to a report circulating Monday night claiming he pledged to donate $45 million a month to a pro-Trump political action committee.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire entrepreneur committed to donating the massive monthly sum to America PAC.

Formed in June, America PAC is focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states, according to one of the people. The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust “get out the vote” campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden camp has dedicated to so-called on-the-ground efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that.

Musk is currently the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune exceeding $250 billion. The amount that he has said he plans to commit to America PAC is an extraordinary sum.

While it can be difficult to trace the full scope of some political giving, the largest known donation of the 2024 election so far is $50 million given recently by the great-grandson of banker Thomas Mellon to a super PAC supporting Trump.

America PAC has hired hundreds of employees for its efforts, and has been registering voters, having conversations with constituents in swing states and urging voters to request mail-in ballots, some of the people familiar with the matter said. (WSJ)