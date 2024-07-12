Biden Admits He's 'Catching Hell' From the First Lady
Tipsheet

Watch the Reactions From Biden's Team When He Called Harris 'Vice President Trump'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 12, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

President Biden made a number of blunders during Thursday's press conference that have been dominating headlines, including when he referred to former President Donald Trump as his vice president. 

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden said. 

Video of the event captured the reactions from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.  

Blinken attempted to avoid a repeat of when cameras captured his reaction to Biden calling Xi Jinping a dictator at a press conference last year. 

Trump immediately jumped on Biden’s flub.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!” the 45th president wrote.

Asked about Trump's response, Biden said to “listen to him.”


