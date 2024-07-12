Watch the Reactions From Biden's Team When He Called Harris 'Vice President Trump'

President Biden made a number of blunders during Thursday's press conference that have been dominating headlines, including when he referred to former President Donald Trump as his vice president.

Advertisement

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden said.

Very first words of very first answer to very first question at Biden's Big Boy presser: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president did I think she was not qualified to be president." pic.twitter.com/EBOunWLN8f — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 11, 2024

Video of the event captured the reactions from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Here's Secretaries Blinken, Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan when President Biden said, "Vice President Trump." pic.twitter.com/chvT7eRqvY — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 12, 2024

Sullivan's reaction here is the best one. https://t.co/yhSbbv8JDZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2024

Blinken attempted to avoid a repeat of when cameras captured his reaction to Biden calling Xi Jinping a dictator at a press conference last year.

The face that Blinken makes after Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi a "dictator" is unforgettable.



pic.twitter.com/LxaRUHqajJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 17, 2023

Blinken -- full poker face -- looks like he learned a lesson on cutaway shots from the whole is-Xi-a-dictator incident https://t.co/z8a5tA3It0 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 12, 2024

Trump immediately jumped on Biden’s flub.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!” the 45th president wrote.

Asked about Trump's response, Biden said to “listen to him.”

REPORTER: You referred to VP Harris as "VP Trump." Right now, Trump is using that to mock you. How do you combat that criticism from tonight?



BIDEN: "Listen to him!"



*shuffles off* pic.twitter.com/MeCAWY9qj8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024



