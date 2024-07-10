ABC News Host Made a Shocking Admission About Joe Biden
Biden's Team Responds to Trump's Golf Challenge

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 10, 2024 9:00 AM
A spokesperson for President Biden responded to former President Trump’s golf match challenge, saying the Democrat does not “have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics.”

Trump on Tuesday challenged the president “to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral's Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world.”

He added, “I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that's a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don't play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity of his choice, $1 million. And I'll bet you he doesn't take the offer."

The invitation came after the two sparred over golf during the June 27 presidential debate.

"Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf," Biden spokesperson James Singer said in a statement.

"We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million,” he continued. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do. 

New Poll About Kamala Harris Illustrates Democrats' Predicament Guy Benson
"Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world,” Singer added. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course."

But as many pointed out, it was Biden who challenged Trump in the first place - back in April and again during the debate. 

If such an event were to take place, Trump said "it will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."


