How the Liberal Media Is Coping With Trump's Historic Level of Black Voter...
Here's the Part of Dr. Phil's Trump Interview That Would Probably Make Libs...
Progressive Commentator Tried Attacking Trump Over His Age. It Blew Up in His...
How Could the Democrats Dump Biden If He Somehow Got Even More Senile...
Climate Lunatics Vandalize Stonehenge
You Owe $100,000!
Democrats Turn Lawfare Into a Campaign Ad
'What a Joke': Republicans Blast NY Magazine Cover Story on GOP Women
Hawley Grills Boeing CEO in an Exchange Even the Left Is Praising
Is Biden Responsible for Alvin Bragg's Prosecution of Donald Trump?
'Truly Unprecedented': Human Smuggling Attempts Are Escalating in This Unlikely Sector
Blocking Biden’s Transgender Mandate on Schools
Something Fishy at House Intel Committee
Deconstructing the Lefty Magazine 'The Nation'
Tipsheet

Dem Strategist Fact-Checked Live on CNN and It Was *Chef's Kiss*

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 19, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

CNN’s Jim Acosta and commentator Scott Jennings dished out a live fact-check to Democrat strategist Maria Cardona regarding where polling stands on mass deportations.  

Advertisement

“Mass deportations has majority support in the United States and among Hispanic voters right now, it’s recent polling, you can look it up,” Jennings said. 

“That’s not true, Scott,” Cardona insisted, contesting the accuracy of the survey. 

A recent CBS/YouGov survey conducted earlier this month showed 62 percent of all registered voters and 53 percent of Hispanic American registered voters supportive of a “new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally." The Hispanic community is split, however, on the establishment of federal holding facilities to detain the illegal immigrants prior to deportation, with 50 percent supporting such a plan and 50 percent opposing it.  

“Maria, it is absolutely true,” Jennings responded. “When we get off the air and you Google it, you’re going to be embarrassed, but it’s absolutely true.”

Acosta jumped in to pull up the CBS survey. 

“Well we are showing the CBS poll, 53 percent to 47 percent,” he said as the graphic displayed on screen. 

Recommended

Here's the Part of Dr. Phil's Trump Interview That Would Probably Make Libs Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Cardona said she has “issues” with that survey and went on to argue that President Biden has on multiple occasions attempted to secure the border but was obstructed by Republicans. 

The survey the pundits were clashing over came up during a discussion on President Biden’s newly announced executive order allowing illegal immigrant children and spouses of U.S. citizens to apply for lawful permanent resident status, which is being widely denounced on the right as “mass amnesty.” The new plan applies to some 500,000 illegal immigrants in the country.   

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Part of Dr. Phil's Trump Interview That Would Probably Make Libs Vomit Matt Vespa
Progressive Commentator Tried Attacking Trump Over His Age. It Blew Up in His Face. Matt Vespa
Climate Lunatics Vandalize Stonehenge Spencer Brown
We Had Another Creepy Incident Where FBI Agents Accosted Law-Abiding Americans Again Matt Vespa
'What a Joke': Republicans Blast NY Magazine Cover Story on GOP Women Leah Barkoukis
How Could the Democrats Dump Biden If He Somehow Got Even More Senile and Weird? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Part of Dr. Phil's Trump Interview That Would Probably Make Libs Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement