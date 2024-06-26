Justice Alito Sounds the Alarm on Censorship. We Have a Solution.
Tipsheet

Well, That's One Way to Describe a Military Coup

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 26, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Juan Karita

As Biden’s team is likely preparing what combination of performance-enhancing drugs to inject into the president ahead of Thursday night’s debate with Donald Trump, Bolivia appears to be in chaos. There might be a political leadership change in the coming hours, as military forces have stormed the presidential palace in La Paz. A military coup is reportedly underway. Before he was allegedly taken captive by the military, President Luis Arce warned of “irregular” troop deployments in the capital. That’s quite a way of saying a coup was in progress (via BBC): 

Bolivia's presidential palace has been rammed by an armoured vehicle, with soldiers reportedly storming the inside as the country's ex-president warned of an unfolding "coup". 

President Luis Arce demanded democracy be "respected", while former president Evo Morales accused General Juan José Zúñiga of planning to seize power, calling on supporters to strike and block roads.

The El Deber newspaper quoted Gen Zúñiga as telling reporters from Murillo Square after it was taken by troops: "We are going to recover this homeland."

But President Arce denounced what he called "irregular" troop movements, saying "democracy must be respected". 

In more pointed language, Mr Morales wrote: “A group of the Challapata Special Regiment ‘Mendez Arcos’ took over Plaza Murillo with snipers. 

"This seems to indicate that they prepared the coup d'état in advance.

"I ask democratically-minded people to defend the homeland from certain military groups that act against democracy and the people."

Bolivian minister Maria Nela Prada published a video on her Facebook account showing the view from a window in a government building. 

She said she was witnessing a “coup attempt”. 

We’ll keep you updated.

