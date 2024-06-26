Well, That's One Way to Describe a Military Coup

As Biden’s team is likely preparing what combination of performance-enhancing drugs to inject into the president ahead of Thursday night’s debate with Donald Trump, Bolivia appears to be in chaos. There might be a political leadership change in the coming hours, as military forces have stormed the presidential palace in La Paz. A military coup is reportedly underway. Before he was allegedly taken captive by the military, President Luis Arce warned of “irregular” troop deployments in the capital. That’s quite a way of saying a coup was in progress (via BBC):

A Military Coup appears to be underway in the South American Country of Bolivia, as Elements of the Army have gathered in the Administrative Capital of La Paz; while Soldiers have now Broken-Through the Main Gate to the Home of President Luis Arce, and are Clashing inside with… pic.twitter.com/TKIf5OCF29

#BREAKING Coup attempt in Bolivia. The army blocked several streets in the capital. Bolivian General Zuñiga says he has seized power. pic.twitter.com/JzkOv3pAde

The Military Coup in the Bolivian Capital of La Paz, is reportedly being led by Bolivian Army General Juan José Zúñiga, who was Summoned and Dismissed yesterday by President Luis Arce after making Disparaging Remarks in a Local Newspaper Article. pic.twitter.com/k0w5RKpskW

Breaking: Bolivia’s presidential palace is being stormed in an apparent military coup attempt. pic.twitter.com/z0Rx3VQyhw

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce has reportedly been taken into Custody by Elements of the Bolivia Army who have entered the Presidential Residence in the Capital of La Paz; with President Arce said to have been seen Arguing with the Leader of the Coup, General Juan José…

Bolivia's presidential palace has been rammed by an armoured vehicle, with soldiers reportedly storming the inside as the country's ex-president warned of an unfolding "coup".

President Luis Arce demanded democracy be "respected", while former president Evo Morales accused General Juan José Zúñiga of planning to seize power, calling on supporters to strike and block roads.

The El Deber newspaper quoted Gen Zúñiga as telling reporters from Murillo Square after it was taken by troops: "We are going to recover this homeland."

But President Arce denounced what he called "irregular" troop movements, saying "democracy must be respected".

In more pointed language, Mr Morales wrote: “A group of the Challapata Special Regiment ‘Mendez Arcos’ took over Plaza Murillo with snipers.

"This seems to indicate that they prepared the coup d'état in advance.

"I ask democratically-minded people to defend the homeland from certain military groups that act against democracy and the people."

Bolivian minister Maria Nela Prada published a video on her Facebook account showing the view from a window in a government building.

She said she was witnessing a “coup attempt”.