The Look on This Liberal Judge's Face When a Reporter Demolished Her Narrative Is Priceless

How is this woman a judge? Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo delivered an impassioned speech about how Trump and the Republicans are essentially to blame for illegal alien crime. Harris County, Texas, is virtually all of Houston, which has been shocked by the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray by two illegal aliens. Her tragic death was preventable if federal immigration officers could do their job and Biden didn’t lose operational control of the southern border.

Hidalgo’s narrative was shredded by Fox 26’s Greg Groogan, who called her out for politicizing this crime after saying it shouldn’t be. The look on the judge’s face is priceless, her liberal entitlement exposed, and her intellectual inability to come to grips with the fact that by saying the GOP is to blame for this tragedy means she’s politicizing it:

Nungaray was found strangled near a creek last week. Local outlet ABC 13 doesn’t say it explicitly but they outline the current Biden border policy, which Nungray’s murderers exploited (via ABC 13):

During a hearing Tuesday morning, a judge set a bond for the second suspect accused of murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was found dead in a creek in north Houston last week. It comes a day after the same judge set a $10 million bond for the other capital murder suspect, 26-year-old Franklin Jose Pena Ramos. The same bond amount was set for 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez Rangel. On Tuesday, prosecutors revealed that law enforcement gained access to Martinez-Rangel's phone and found he had searched for ways to leave town. "However, the big difference was that we have gotten into Martinez-Rangel's phone and found evidence that he was searching for ways to leave the country once his image was released to the media," prosecutor Megan Long told ABC13 following the hearing. "I am very pleased that the judge set bonds at that amount. I think it's sufficient to ensure the safety of the community." Both suspects are placed under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, holds. So even if they were able to post bond, they can't go anywhere. According to the agency, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Martinez near El Paso on March 14, but he was released that same day on an order of recognizance with a notice to appear.

There’s no mention that these two men are illegal aliens, though the ICE custody bit explains that part. Still, Laken Riley, Kate Steinle, Rachel Morin—all are American citizens who would be alive if it weren’t for the Democratic Party’s recklessness on immigration policy. Republicans also share some blame for their inaction or trying to craft comprehensive reforms that include pathways to citizenship for illegals. That will always be a Democratic Party demand—and it should always be rejected.

Morin was murdered last year in Harford County, Maryland, which is 1,800 miles away from the border. She was a mother of five who was raped and murdered while trail running. So, I don’t care if liberals are triggered that we’re highlighting preventable homicides because these illegals shouldn’t have been here. These are your policies, and it is your fault. So shut your mouth, or what’s the other way of saying it: ¡Cállate la boca!