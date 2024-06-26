Alito Dissents: The Supreme Court Has Shirked Its Duty
Lawmakers Call Out Biden's Latest 'Public Health Emergency' for What It Really Is
The Media's Cope and Seethe Moment Over the Biden Laptop Was Delicious to...
What This GOP Rep Said About Biden's Debate Prep Probably Drove Dems Up...
As We Prepare for SCOTUS Rulings, Don't Forget That This Supreme Court Narrative...
Timing of Instagram 'Error' Causing Political Content Setting Reset Raises Eyebrows
MA Governor Sending Team to Border to Give Illegal Immigrants This Message
Biden Administration's War on Gun Owners Continues With Latest Announcement From Surgeon G...
It Looks Like Clinton Is Preparing Voters for a Weak Debate Performance by...
There's a Major Problem With Pelosi's Latest Attack on the Supreme Court
Rachel Levine Pressured Health Experts to Remove Age Limits on So-Called 'Trans Care'
Democratic Nominee in Key House Race Against Don Bacon Hasn't Been Very Forthcoming...
High Stakes: Here's How the Polling Looks on the Eve of the First...
Remember Those Gay Activists Accused of Abusing Their Adopted Kids?
Tipsheet

SCOTUS Watch: The First Amendment Was Just Dealt a Major Blow

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 26, 2024 10:25 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit from state attorneys in Missouri and Louisiana to curtail the Biden administration’s efforts to coerce social media companies to remove content officials said was misinformation.  

Advertisement

In a 6-3 ruling, the court found the group of social media users and states lacked standing to bring such claims. 

“We begin—and end—with standing," the majority opinion in Murthy v. Missouri  reads. "At this stage, neither the individual nor the state plaintiffs have established standing to seek an injunction against any defendant. We therefore lack jurisdiction to reach the merits of the dispute."

The ruling throws out a broad court order issued last year by federal judge in Louisiana and upheld by the 5th Circuit Court that threatened hundreds of Biden administration officials with a contempt citation if they “significantly encouraged” a platform to remove some content. 

Social media sites did not sue or complain their rights were violated.

Instead, Republican state attorneys in Missouri and Louisiana sued alleging the right to free speech in this country was being violated by the Biden administration’s “sprawling federal censorship enterprise.” They pointed to actions by the White House as well as the FBI, the Office of the Surgeon General and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In October, in response to an appeal from Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the justices had put the Louisiana judge’s order on hold over dissents by Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch. “Government censorship of private speech is antithetical to our democratic form of government,” Alito wrote at the time.

But the justices agreed to hear arguments and rule on the 1st Amendment issue raised in the case of Murthy vs. Missouri. (LA Times)

Recommended

Remember Those Gay Activists Accused of Abusing Their Adopted Kids? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

GWU law professor Jonathan Turley explained what the "frustrating" ruling means. 

“While this isn’t the outcome we were hoping for, this case is a huge win for Americans and for the whole country, because it exposed nearly every part of the Biden Administration’s vast ‘censorship enterprise.’ I’m extremely proud to have filed this case as Missouri’s Attorney General," said Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO). "Many knew that censorship was happening before this case, but Missouri v. Biden and later Murthy v. Missouri broke the dam wide open and showed the entire world the lengths that the Biden Administration and Democrats went to silence disfavored speech. While exposing this censorship is a win, the fight is far from over. I promise that I will never stop fighting to ensure that Americans’ First Amendment rights are jealously guarded, and I will continue to work to dismantle every last facet of the Biden Administration’s censorship industrial complex."

Advertisement

 

Tags: FIRST AMENDMENT SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember Those Gay Activists Accused of Abusing Their Adopted Kids? Mia Cathell
Timing of Instagram 'Error' Causing Political Content Setting Reset Raises Eyebrows Spencer Brown
The Media's Cope and Seethe Moment Over the Biden Laptop Was Delicious to Watch Matt Vespa
What This GOP Rep Said About Biden's Debate Prep Probably Drove Dems Up a Wall Matt Vespa
Lawmakers Call Out Biden's Latest 'Public Health Emergency' for What It Really Is Katie Pavlich
There Is No Debate That The Debate Will Be An Ambush Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember Those Gay Activists Accused of Abusing Their Adopted Kids? Mia Cathell
Advertisement