AOC Finally Weighed in on Jamaal Bowman's Loss. There's Just One Major Problem.

On Tuesday night, soon to be Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lost his primary, which was a blow to many of his fellow Squad members as well. Among those closest to Bowman has been Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who handily won her own race. A little after noon on Wednesday, AOC posted an image of herself and her colleague. Although she went to tag the congressman, she ended up tagging the wrong account.

Advertisement

The @JamaalBowman account in question that was tagged hasn't posted since August 18, 2012. The account has no profile picture, is only following 22 accounts, and has 64 followers. The user's bio contains several hashtags in addition to reading "Just Ordinary Girl. :)" and "STORM Cherleader." The account also says it's based in Germany.

.@JamaalBowman.

Son of a single mother.

Grew up in public housing.

Dedicated his life to teaching.

Became a school principal.

Founded a prized school to serve Bronx youth.

Elected as the 1st Black Congressman for NY16.

Never took a dime in corporate money.



A true public servant. pic.twitter.com/YNqcnKvQG9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2024

Just over three hours later, the post has thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reposts with users mocking AOC and Bowman, in addition to pointing out her embarrassing error.

AOC likely meant to tag the @JamaalBowmanNY account, which is his political account.

You tagged the wrong account. Also you're wronghttps://t.co/G887MCBo14 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 26, 2024

Knows him so well, she tagged the wrong Jamaal. 👌 https://t.co/e59RzwtSvP — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 26, 2024

Until this afternoon post, AOC spent Tuesday mostly focused on her own primary race, celebrating that win with a post to her X account on Tuesday night. This comes after she joined Bowman for a rally last weekend in a part of the Bronx that wasn't even in the congressman's district where they engaged in quite bizarre behavior that AOC has since doubled down on.

Other Squad members who posted their support for Bowman, did so much earlier and tagged the correct account, including Reps. Dalia Ramirez (D-IL), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Greg Casar (D-TX).

Although Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) only just recently put out a statement about Bowman's loss, she at least tagged the right account. While Bowman has become the first Squad member to lose his seat, Bush could very well be next with her August primary against DA Wesley Bell.

Fox News is big mad that we’re for the many, not the money.



We rallied 1200 people in the Bronx to take on dark money, get fired up, and send busloads of volunteers to canvass and phone bank.



It’s called organizing. And it’s fun as hell.



Get into it: https://t.co/KhvvokqBG6 https://t.co/xJpJIi2HhM pic.twitter.com/bBx3HhjsLH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2024



