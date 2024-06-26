Justice Alito Sounds the Alarm on Censorship. We Have a Solution.
Tipsheet

AOC Finally Weighed in on Jamaal Bowman's Loss. There's Just One Major Problem.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 26, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

On Tuesday night, soon to be Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lost his primary, which was a blow to many of his fellow Squad members as well. Among those closest to Bowman has been Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who handily won her own race. A little after noon on Wednesday, AOC posted an image of herself and her colleague. Although she went to tag the congressman, she ended up tagging the wrong account.

Advertisement

The @JamaalBowman account in question that was tagged hasn't posted since August 18, 2012. The account has no profile picture, is only following 22 accounts, and has 64 followers. The user's bio contains several hashtags in addition to reading "Just Ordinary Girl. :)" and "STORM Cherleader." The account also says it's based in Germany.

Just over three hours later, the post has thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reposts with users mocking AOC and Bowman, in addition to pointing out her embarrassing error. 

AOC likely meant to tag the @JamaalBowmanNY account, which is his political account. 

Until this afternoon post, AOC spent Tuesday mostly focused on her own primary race, celebrating that win with a post to her X account on Tuesday night. This comes after she joined Bowman for a rally last weekend in a part of the Bronx that wasn't even in the congressman's district where they engaged in quite bizarre behavior that AOC has since doubled down on

Other Squad members who posted their support for Bowman, did so much earlier and tagged the correct account, including Reps. Dalia Ramirez (D-IL), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Greg Casar (D-TX)

Although Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) only just recently put out a statement about Bowman's loss, she at least tagged the right account. While Bowman has become the first Squad member to lose his seat, Bush could very well be next with her August primary against DA Wesley Bell. 


