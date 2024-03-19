Biden's New Footwear Confirms the Old and Weak Narrative Surrounding His Presidency
Tipsheet

Congressman Who's Been Rescuing Americans in Haiti Blasts Biden Admin's 'Pattern of Abandonment'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 19, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) announced Monday that he successfully evacuated another group of Americans stranded in Haiti, which has descended into violent anarchy.

In a statement on X, Mills said he and his team rescued 13 Americans—a move that comes after he evacuated 10 Americans last week who worked at an orphanage in the capital of Port-au-Prince. 

“Our team has now successfully rescued and evacuated more Americans than Biden and his entire administration,” Mills said, sharing several photos. “Americans deserve support from their government. Not the pattern of abandonment this administration has shown.”

Responding to questioning about the Americans remaining in Haiti, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration has carried out one evacuation flight and is looking at its options for doing more. 

"If we determine there is a secure way to move American citizens who want to leave Haiti out of the Port-au-Prince airport or out of some other route, we will do so,” he said. “There's active planning for that. There’s active analysis of the risks of doing so but we will stay in close touch with every American citizen who wants to be in touch with us in Haiti and continue to look for options to ensure their safe passage out of the country should they choose to leave.” 

Mills, a combat veteran, explained to Fox News's Maria Bartiromo how the State Department has completely failed Americans. 

"In Haiti, Biden and his admin at the State Department have only made it more challenging for Americans to evacuate," he said on X, sharing his interview with the host. "Time and time again, they have demonstrated a lack of commitment to the safety of American citizens abroad. The issue resides in DC as in country, DoS members have attempted to support but were advised by DC not to. This reckless pattern of abandonment that first occurred in Afghanistan, then Israel, and now Haiti is dereliction of duty, violation of Oath, and failure plain and simple."


