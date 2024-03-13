Once Again, Heroic Congressman Does the Biden Administration's Job of Rescuing Trapped Americans

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) came to the rescue once again, helping evacuate a group of Americans from Haiti. This is the third time during the Biden administration the Florida Republican has carried out rescue operations to bring stranded Americans home.

"I am proud to report that my team and I were successful in evacuating [and] rescuing a trapped and at-risk group of Americans from Have Faith Orphanage in Haiti last night," Mills said on X.

"This recent mission reiterates a disturbing reality that under President Biden’s leadership American lives are continually jeopardized," he added. "I have conducted rescue/evacs of Americans multiple times when Joe Biden has deserted them."

Pointing to his previous efforts in Israel and Afghanistan, Mills argued “there’s a clear pattern of abandonment.”

"Americans at home and abroad are more unsafe under Biden than ever before. We need President Trump back in the White House as the world can’t afford 4 more years of Biden’s failed administration," the combat veteran said.

The 10 Americans evacuated from Haiti had worked at the Have Faith Orphanage in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. The U.S. military sent forces to Haiti over the weekend at the request of the State Department to bolster security at the U.S. Embassy and airlifted non-essential personnel – such as family of diplomats – who had remained after an order for such individuals to evacuate last summer. The State Department had previously told Fox News Digital that it would continue to monitor the situation and consider its options, including the deployment of forces to help with security at the U.S. Embassy. "We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, adding, "The U.S. Embassy remains open with limited staffing and will continue to provide assistance to U.S. citizens as necessary." (Fox News Digital)

When asked Tuesday during a press briefing how many Americans who are looking to evacuate remain, State Department spokesman Matt Miller said he did not have a number.