Another Presidential Candidate Suspends Campaign After Super Tuesday Losses

Nikki Haley wasn’t the only presidential candidate to finally get the hint after Super Tuesday. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who launched a long-shot campaign on the Democratic side, realized that he had zero chance of becoming his party’s nominee when he saw that candidates who had already dropped out of the race had “more appeal” than him. Even in his home state of Minnesota, more voters chose “uncommitted,” and in American Samoa, a previously unknown candidate even won.

Phillips acknowledged this reality in a post on X, sarcastically congratulating them.

And, Jason Palmer. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) March 6, 2024

It comes as no surprise that by Wednesday, the Democratic lawmaker suspended his campaign and threw his support behind President Biden.

In 2011, I hosted then VP Biden at my home. Most notable was his empathy and kindness to my daughters and the catering staff, with whom he sat and had ice cream (surprise-surprise). His decency and wisdom were rarities in politics then, and even more so today. Over a decade later, the only thing that has changed is time - which slows all of us down a bit, including presidents. I ran for Congress in 2018 to resist Donald Trump, I was trapped in the Capitol in 2021 because of Donald Trump, and I ran for President in 2024 to resist Donald Trump again - because Americans were demanding an alternative, and democracy demands options. But it is clear that alternative is not me. And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be. To all who supported my effort, thank you. We will continue the important work to ensure a more responsive, democratic, and generationally diverse political system. But today, in light of the stark reality we face, I ask you join me in mobilizing, energizing, and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. That's Joe Biden. Let's use invitation, not confrontation, to welcome Haley supporters, Trump supporters, and Uncommitted supporters to get this done. It's our calling, it's our legacy, and and it's our time. Onward with joy and patriotism!

