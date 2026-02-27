I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union

I’m surprised that a liberal publication did this, but it has happened before, even in more left-leaning outlets, which I will mention shortly. USA Today featured a brief article by Joni Werner, a Democrat from Texas. She watched Trump’s State of the Union address and aligned with nearly everything he said.

Uh, Joni, are you certain you’re a Democrat? Werner believed the president’s message and agenda were correct for the nation and vital for restoring the economy. She was also disgusted that Democrats did not support the heroes present and failed to give Mr. Trump equal opportunity to govern:

I watched President Donald Trump's entire 2026 State of the Union speech. And I loved it! Watching it made me more likely to vote in the midterm elections. This was the first time I wasn't bored and actually agreed with everything he had to say. I appreciate his businessman's approach to the economy and tariffs. I loved that he celebrated the people directly affected by his policy changes and celebrated the economy wins by putting America first. I am disappointed in all the elected leaders who refused to celebrate the people who have been sacrificed because of the policies brought about by the Biden administration. The speech improved my opinion of Trump, and I believe he has only the best interests of the United States at the core of all his decisions. I do believe the changes he has made are working, and I wish the Democratic Party would give him the same courtesy they gave the Obama administration with illegal aliens. It does not need to be this difficult. I believe Trump is trying to make government more transparent and follow the rules. Government needs to actually represent the people, not politicians' self interests and agenda. I am actually a registered Democrat, and I was ashamed of how congressional Democrats were acting at the State of the Union ‒ not giving Trump the common courtesy and respect the office of the president deserves.

Amen, Joni. Also, feel free to change parties anytime. We’d love to have you.

