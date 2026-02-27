I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 2:30 PM
Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Now it seems like the Left has found a new tactic that's bound to backfire on them: blaming ICE when illegal immigrants flee arrest and hurt (or kill) innocent Americans in the process. Less than two weeks ago, Georgia special education teacher Linda Davis was killed when an illegal immigrant ran from ICE and caused an accident. The Left blamed ICE for her death, and the illegal alien's lawyer demanded bond because of ICE's "illegal paramilitary operations," which is Leftist speak for "enforcing immigration laws."

Another illegal, this time in New Jersey, fled ICE and injured three children. Mayor Ras Baraka is blaming ICE for this, too.

Here's more from The New York Post:

Three children — two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old — were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat, wrote in an anti-ICE screed scolding the agency for pursuing the suspect in the first place.

Baraka was facing trespassing charges related to an altercation with ICE in New Jersey last year, but because it's (D)ifferent when they do it, a judge dismissed those charges against him.

ICE didn't cause this accident. An illegal alien, who had no right to be in New Jersey or anywhere else in America, did this by choosing to flee from ICE when faced with arrest. If ICE had the cooperation of blue governors and mayors, this wouldn't be an issue.

GEORGIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY

Every single time. The criminal is always the real victim. Somehow.

It's that simple.

If this illegal alien was willing to drive recklessly and endanger the lives of others, there's no law he wouldn't break if he thought it would help him escape justice and deportation.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

