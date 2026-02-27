Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames.

Now it seems like the Left has found a new tactic that's bound to backfire on them: blaming ICE when illegal immigrants flee arrest and hurt (or kill) innocent Americans in the process. Less than two weeks ago, Georgia special education teacher Linda Davis was killed when an illegal immigrant ran from ICE and caused an accident. The Left blamed ICE for her death, and the illegal alien's lawyer demanded bond because of ICE's "illegal paramilitary operations," which is Leftist speak for "enforcing immigration laws."

Advertisement

Another illegal, this time in New Jersey, fled ICE and injured three children. Mayor Ras Baraka is blaming ICE for this, too.

Criminal illegal immigrant hurts 3 kids in dangerous attempt to flee ICE, as NJ mayor blames feds for carnage https://t.co/FPle2m40Av pic.twitter.com/VVs0A7DMXS — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2026

Here's more from The New York Post:

Three children — two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old — were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat, wrote in an anti-ICE screed scolding the agency for pursuing the suspect in the first place. “Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense,” Baraka wrote, noting that police in his city were not involved in the accident. “Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at anytime, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm,” he continued. “ICE cannot come into our city and recklessly put innocent people in harm’s way while they try to apprehend their targets.”

Baraka was facing trespassing charges related to an altercation with ICE in New Jersey last year, but because it's (D)ifferent when they do it, a judge dismissed those charges against him.

ICE didn't cause this accident. An illegal alien, who had no right to be in New Jersey or anywhere else in America, did this by choosing to flee from ICE when faced with arrest. If ICE had the cooperation of blue governors and mayors, this wouldn't be an issue.

Dems will blame everyone but the criminal every time. — Jessenia 🗽⚖️🇺🇸 (@JesseniaRamz) February 26, 2026

Every single time. The criminal is always the real victim. Somehow.

Honor ICE detainers and this crap wouldn’t happen. https://t.co/oNXz9KVLw2 — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) February 27, 2026

It's that simple.

ICE is cleaning up the mess and I hope this person is held accountable. https://t.co/sxfUmBtchS — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) February 26, 2026

If this illegal alien was willing to drive recklessly and endanger the lives of others, there's no law he wouldn't break if he thought it would help him escape justice and deportation.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.