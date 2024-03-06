Super Tuesday Was an Eye-Opener for Dean Phillips

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) was candid about his presidential campaign after garnering less support on Super Tuesday than Democratic candidates who dropped out of the race. Even in his home state, he failed to beat “uncommitted,” placing third.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me,” he said on X, following up with a reference to Jason Palmer, the previously unknown Democratic candidate who defeated President Biden in American Samoa.

And, Jason Palmer. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) March 6, 2024

Jason Palmer comes out of nowhere and wins a Dem contest before Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. https://t.co/QeaDdukMLs — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) March 6, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the Democrat’s post, noting that he appreciated the candidate’s “self awareness,” suggesting it’s time to exit the race and support President Biden.

“From a self-awareness professional,” Phillips quipped.

Earlier in the day, the candidate said he would decide in the near future how he would continue his efforts to defeat Donald Trump.

As the only candidate not losing to Donald Trump in any poll, I’m grateful for the beautifully orchestrated outpouring of wishes to end my mission to ensure his defeat.



I’m touched by the thoughtfulness, and will be making decisions over the coming days about how we can best… — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) March 5, 2024



