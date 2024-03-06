Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
Tipsheet

Super Tuesday Was an Eye-Opener for Dean Phillips

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 06, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) was candid about his presidential campaign after garnering less support on Super Tuesday than Democratic candidates who dropped out of the race. Even in his home state, he failed to beat “uncommitted,” placing third.   

“Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me,” he said on X, following up with a reference to Jason Palmer, the previously unknown Democratic candidate who defeated President Biden in American Samoa. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the Democrat’s post, noting that he appreciated the candidate’s “self awareness,” suggesting it’s time to exit the race and support President Biden.

“From a self-awareness professional,” Phillips quipped.  

Earlier in the day, the candidate said he would decide in the near future how he would continue his efforts to defeat Donald Trump.  


