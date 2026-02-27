Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union
I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State...
DHS Slaps Down Baltimore Sun Over Fake News About Recent ICE Arrest
DHS Slaps Down Baltimore Sun Over Fake News About Recent ICE Arrest
VIP
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
This State's Lawmakers Are Pushing a Bill That Would Ban Facial Recognition Technology
Top Baton Rouge Aide Indicted for Stealing Taxpayer Funds in 'Kickback' Scheme
Top Baton Rouge Aide Indicted for Stealing Taxpayer Funds in 'Kickback' Scheme
VIP
This Is What Marco Rubio Said When Asked About North Korea
This Is What Marco Rubio Said When Asked About North Korea
Baltimore Mayor Tried to Stop Watchdog Investigation – Now He's Facing a Lawsuit
Baltimore Mayor Tried to Stop Watchdog Investigation – Now He's Facing a Lawsuit
CA Judge Steps in Allowing 20,000 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers to Remain on the Road
CA Judge Steps in Allowing 20,000 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers to Remain on...
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
What Will Stop the Iranian Regime's Oppression and Murder of Its People?
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames.
Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames.
California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a Political Machine
California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a...
Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud in Wisconsin
Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud...
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships Mass Around Iran
JD Vance Says There Is ‘No Chance’ of Prolonged War as US Warships...
Steve Hilton's CalDOGE Says It Uncovered Over $900M in State Fraud in Second Major Report
Steve Hilton's CalDOGE Says It Uncovered Over $900M in State Fraud in Second...
Tipsheet

Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program is Going
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is providing a striking example of how poorly run government programs can quickly go awry. Under a city initiative paying volunteers between $30 and $45 an hour to shovel snow, participants are reportedly taking far longer than necessary to complete routine tasks, with videos circulating online showing more than a dozen people crowded around a single street corner, shoveling inefficiently and appearing to stretch the work to maximize their pay.

Advertisement

As one user aptly pointed out, the incentive structure put in place by Mamdani, like many socialist-style compensation systems, breeds inefficiency while draining taxpayer funds. Because shovelers are paid by the hour rather than for completing the task, workers have every reason to maximize the time spent on the job and minimize the amount of work actually accomplished.

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as Mamdani’s program has also drawn criticism for requiring at least two forms of identification to register for the city’s shoveling initiative. That requirement stands in stark contrast to Democratic claims that mandating even a single form of ID to vote would disenfranchise millions of Americans. Apparently, what is described as an insurmountable barrier at the ballot box is no obstacle when taxpayer-funded wages are on the line. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening Townhall Video
Thom Tillis Makes Another Silly Decision Matt Vespa
Illegal Alien Hurt Three Kids While Evading Arrest. Guess Who the Mayor Blames. Amy Curtis
Vice President Vance Destroyed Tony Evers for Refusing to Help Clean Up Fraud in Wisconsin Amy Curtis
California Dems Took Nearly $1B From a Solar Panel Project to Build a Political Machine Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

I'm Stunned USA Today Published This Op-Ed From a Dem About Trump's State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement