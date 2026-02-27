VIP
Iran's Days Are Numbered
Iran's Days Are Numbered
Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied Stuff on the SAVE Act
Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied...
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the Men's Team
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the...
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team...
US Women's Hockey Team Is Pretty Much Telling the Media to Get a Life and Move on
US Women's Hockey Team Is Pretty Much Telling the Media to Get a...
Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.
Philly Is Being Sued by Five Police Officers. Here's Why.
My State of the Union Bucket List Evening
My State of the Union Bucket List Evening
The America the Left Loves — and Hates
The America the Left Loves — and Hates
The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team Did It the Right Way
The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team Did It the Right Way
They Always Underestimate America
They Always Underestimate America
The Press vs. America
The Press vs. America
To Achieve American Energy Dominance, All We Needed Was a New President
To Achieve American Energy Dominance, All We Needed Was a New President
To Stand or Not to Stand…That Is the Question
To Stand or Not to Stand…That Is the Question
Tipsheet

Watch Brady Tkachuk Masterfully Handle the Loser Canadian Media Regarding Trump's Joke

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 27, 2026 6:50 AM
Watch Brady Tkachuk Masterfully Handle the Loser Canadian Media Regarding Trump's Joke
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Winter Olympics have concluded. Team USA secured two gold medals in hockey, defeating longtime rivals Canada in both matches that went to overtime. Both games finished with a 2-1 score, with Megan Keller and Jack Hughes scoring the winning goals. In the locker room, the men’s team received a call from President Trump, who invited them to the State of the Union address, and they accepted. Trump also mentioned he would need to invite the women’s team, or he might face impeachment. 

Advertisement

The men won gold for the first time in 46 years. It’s a big deal, and a White House invite was inevitable. But the women’s team also played masterfully, outscoring their opponents 33-2 and shutting out Canada 5-0 in the preliminary round, a first in Olympic history. 

For some reason, that joke is being treated like the 2016 ‘grab ‘em by the p**sy’ incident, which also went nowhere. This has sparked an avalanche of annoying nonsense from woke leftists who don’t watch sports and want to ruin a historic moment because they hate America. As for feminists, I’m not sure what to say—this isn’t Heated Rivalry. The NHL isn’t brimming with gays, as it’s one of the most conservative leagues in professional sports. 

Now, these players return to their respective teams, some of which are based in Canada. These American players are now confronting a more challenging opponent than white liberal women: the even more foolish Canadian media. Brady Tkachuk, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, was compelled to apologize for laughing at Trump’s joke, but he handled the situation skillfully.  

Recommended

Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied Stuff on the SAVE Act Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP SPORTS STATE OF THE UNION

He didn’t apologize. He didn’t cave. He said that you cannot control your emotions 10 minutes after clinching one of the greatest victories in American Olympic history in decades. He also said that there’s a lot of respect and love for the women’s team, something that’s been corroborated by team captain Hilary Knight and other players. So, everyone simmer down. Canada, you still lost. Trump is still president. And you can’t cancel these guys. Stop picking fights you cannot win. 

Perfect answer, Brady. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied Stuff on the SAVE Act Matt Vespa
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson
Should John Fetterman Consider Switching Parties? It Makes Sense, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Pronoun Twitter Will Melt Down Over How Members of the Men's Hockey Team Were Honored Last Night Matt Vespa
Another US Women's Hockey Player Tosses Cold Water on Media's Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
US Women's Hockey Team Is Pretty Much Telling the Media to Get a Life and Move on Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thom Tillis' Dog Show Was a Public Relations Fiasco...and It Might Have Muddied Stuff on the SAVE Act Matt Vespa
Advertisement