Watch Brady Tkachuk Masterfully Handle the Loser Canadian Media Regarding Trump's Joke

The Winter Olympics have concluded. Team USA secured two gold medals in hockey, defeating longtime rivals Canada in both matches that went to overtime. Both games finished with a 2-1 score, with Megan Keller and Jack Hughes scoring the winning goals. In the locker room, the men’s team received a call from President Trump, who invited them to the State of the Union address, and they accepted. Trump also mentioned he would need to invite the women’s team, or he might face impeachment.

The men won gold for the first time in 46 years. It’s a big deal, and a White House invite was inevitable. But the women’s team also played masterfully, outscoring their opponents 33-2 and shutting out Canada 5-0 in the preliminary round, a first in Olympic history.

The joke was actually how leftwingers would overreact if he didn't invite the Women's team.



And you fucking miserable bitches proved the premise of the joke correct as fuck. https://t.co/UOgcZQlQS5 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 26, 2026

For some reason, that joke is being treated like the 2016 ‘grab ‘em by the p**sy’ incident, which also went nowhere. This has sparked an avalanche of annoying nonsense from woke leftists who don’t watch sports and want to ruin a historic moment because they hate America. As for feminists, I’m not sure what to say—this isn’t Heated Rivalry. The NHL isn’t brimming with gays, as it’s one of the most conservative leagues in professional sports.

Now, these players return to their respective teams, some of which are based in Canada. These American players are now confronting a more challenging opponent than white liberal women: the even more foolish Canadian media. Brady Tkachuk, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, was compelled to apologize for laughing at Trump’s joke, but he handled the situation skillfully.

A Canadian reporter, who most likely has pronouns in her bio, demands that Brady Tkachuck apologize for laughing with President Trump after Team USA won the Gold Medal.



These people are such pathetic losers!pic.twitter.com/3Le6GaGbfD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2026

He didn’t apologize. He didn’t cave. He said that you cannot control your emotions 10 minutes after clinching one of the greatest victories in American Olympic history in decades. He also said that there’s a lot of respect and love for the women’s team, something that’s been corroborated by team captain Hilary Knight and other players. So, everyone simmer down. Canada, you still lost. Trump is still president. And you can’t cancel these guys. Stop picking fights you cannot win.

Perfect answer, Brady.

