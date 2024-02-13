Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show to Rip Into Joe Biden (and...
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood...
Oh, We Know Kamala Harris Is Ready to Do This
Biden's Team Must Eventually Trot Joe Out on Stage to Face the Music
Republican Killjoys
#HeGetsUs Doesn’t Get Him
Rob Walker Transcript Provides More Revelations on Biden Family Business Dealings
Biden’s New LNG Exports Policy: Virtue Signaling While Risking America’s National Security
Incursions Into U.S. Air Space by Foreign Drones
What Is Love? Hollywood Hasn’t Got a Clue
Goodbye John Kerry and China Coddling. Hello PROVE IT Act and China Accountability.
Federal Fiscal Fantasy Land
Can the Florida Legislature Muster the Courage to Stop the Cultural Marxist Revolution?
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden?
Tipsheet

Ukraine Funding Bill Isn’t Just Bad Policy, It’s ‘Anti-Democratic,’ JD Vance Tells Tucker

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 13, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Update: The Senate passed the measure, 70-29, early Tuesday morning with the help of 22 Republicans.  

Advertisement

Original Post: 

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has been sounding the alarm about the Senate’s foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, warning the measure is not only bad policy, it's also “anti-democratic.”

Speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview published Monday evening, the Ohio Republican said he hopes that even if the legislation passes the Senate, that it dies in the House, listing three major problems with it. 

First, the bill sends $61 billion to Ukraine to fund a “hopeless war” that will “decimate the Ukrainian population” even more than it has already done. 

“It's a terrible, terrible piece of legislation on the policy,” he said. 

Secondly, the measure does not just fund the war-torn country in 2024, Vance emphasized. 

“It actually funds Ukraine in ‘25 and ’26,” he said. “Now, what's the problem with that? Say, for example, that we have a new president in 2025, that president would be handcuffed by the promises that we are making in law to Ukraine today. If you go back to 2019, Tucker, to sort of give you a sense of why this matters. In 2019, the US House impeached then-President Donald Trump on the theory that they had appropriated money to Ukraine, and Donald Trump refused to send it to Ukraine. So if Trump is elected president again and becomes president on January of 2025, he will conduct diplomacy. And if that diplomacy does not include sending additional billions to Ukraine, there is a theoretical argument, a predicate, if you will, for impeaching Donald Trump because they have tried to tie his hands.” 

Recommended

The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Finally, pointing to leaks from the intelligence community, the entire purpose of the bill “is to tie a future President Trump’s hands,” he said. 

“We're not just sending billions to Ukraine in 2024. We're trying to make it impossible for the next president to conduct diplomacy on his terms. It's anti-democratic, and it will lead to endless war in all over the world,” Vance argued. 

The senator on Monday sent a memo detailing these points to his colleagues, urging Republicans to vote against the legislation. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson has issued warnings of his own, emphasizing the need to address the border.



Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Rob Walker Transcript Provides More Revelations on Biden Family Business Dealings Rebecca Downs
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden? John Ullyot
Jon Stewart Returns to The Daily Show to Rip Into Joe Biden (and Donald Trump) Matt Vespa
The Left and Chaos Dennis Prager
An MSNBC Analyst Went *There* Regarding Joe Biden's Mental Health Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
Advertisement