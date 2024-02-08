Military Releases Statement on the 5 Marines Who Went Missing After Helicopter Crash

The five Marines who went missing Tuesday after their helicopter crashed near San Diego have been confirmed dead, the military said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart and a profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the ‘Flying Tigers’ while conducting a training flight," Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, commander of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service.”

On Wednesday, the search and rescue operation located the helicopter, which went down during stormy weather, but waited until Thursday morning to confirm the deaths.

The Marines were flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on a routine training flight when the aircraft was reported “overdue.” Search teams, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol, combed the snowy and mountainous region on Wednesday until the helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, which is used to carry heavy vehicles, cargo and personnel, was found. On Thursday, work was continuing to recover the remains of the Marines and the equipment, and an investigation into what caused the crash was underway. the military said. The Marines were not identified. (NYT)

"To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time,” Borgschulte added.

