Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Reporter: Why Does Biden Keep Referencing Conversations With Dead People? KJP: So, About...
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs...
Biden Plans to Do What He Said He Couldn't Regarding Illegal Immigration
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son...
Another House Republican Announces They Won't Run for Re-Election in 2024
Biden Claims Trump Is an 'Existential Threat' to U.S., Ignoring the State of...
Wait, How Is Biden Not Too Old to Run for President If He's...
Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old'...
Here's Why One Left-Wing City Will Delay the Start of Its Upcoming School...
'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': Donald Trump Reacts to Special Counsel's Decision to Not Charge B...
Even the Liberal Media Is Picking Up on Biden's Alarming Slip-Ups
A 'Gold Standard' Poll Just Dropped in One of the Most Important 2024...
Another Sport Will Allow Men Who Think They’re ‘Trans’ to Compete in Women’s...
Senators Rally for Trump As Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Ballot...
Tipsheet

Military Releases Statement on the 5 Marines Who Went Missing After Helicopter Crash

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 08, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

The five Marines who went missing Tuesday after their helicopter crashed near San Diego have been confirmed dead, the military said in a statement. 

"It is with a heavy heart and a profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the ‘Flying Tigers’ while conducting a training flight," Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, commander of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the search and rescue operation located the helicopter, which went down during stormy weather, but waited until Thursday morning to confirm the deaths.

The Marines were flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on a routine training flight when the aircraft was reported “overdue.” 

Search teams, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol, combed the snowy and mountainous region on Wednesday until the helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, which is used to carry heavy vehicles, cargo and personnel, was found.

On Thursday, work was continuing to recover the remains of the Marines and the equipment, and an investigation into what caused the crash was underway. the military said. The Marines were not identified. (NYT)

"To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time,” Borgschulte added. 

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: MILITARY DEATH MARINE CORPS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Information Katie Pavlich
Sunny Hostin Learned Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and Her Response Is Truly Something Spencer Brown
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son Died Spencer Brown
Two Planes Just Collided Again Madeline Leesman
Why Are Red State Republicans Often Such Losers? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement