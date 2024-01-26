25 Republican Governors Issue Joint Statement Defending Texas' Right to Self Defense

Twenty-five GOP governors issued a joint statement Thursday defending Texas’s right to defend itself amid the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

The governors said the Biden administration has left America “completely vulnerable." Instead of enforcing the law, the federal government has attacked Texas for protecting U.S. citizens from the historic surge and its deadly consequences, such as the threat of terrorists entering the U.S. and from drugs like fentanyl that are killing Americans in record numbers, according to the DEA.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” the letter says. “We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.

“The authors of the U.S. Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defense, under Article 4, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution,” the governors continue. “Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.”

Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Sarah Sanders (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Jeff Landry (LA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Jim Pillen (NE), Joe Lombardo (NV), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY) signed the letter.

Half of America joins Texas in asserting our constitutional right of self defense under Art. 1, Sec. 10, stemming from Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws.



The letter comes after Texas flouted a ruling from the Supreme Court this week allowing border officials to cut razor wire the state installed to deter illegal border crossers.

Abbott argued his actions were justified because the Biden administration “has broken the compact between the United States and the States.”