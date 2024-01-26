Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal
US Officials Are Not Happy With Israel's Latest Security Protocol in Gaza
After These Remarks by UAW President, The Biden Coalition Is Leaking Like a...
Nikki Haley's Strategies?
You’re on Your Own Finding 2024 Campaign News
Texas Is Correct To Defend Its Sovereignty From the Border Invasion
Biden Administration Pauses Pending Approvals for LNG Exports
The State of Texas and the Founding Principles of the American Government
Pro-Biden Newsrooms Debate Censoring Trump
You Can't Defend 'Democracy' and the Administrative State
Liz Cheney Has Thoughts on Nikki Haley Staying in the Race
Of Course These Texas Democrats Would Have Such a Tone-Deaf Response on Border...
SEC Narrowly Avoids Biggest Scam Since Snake Oil – For Now
The Trick That Dropped Atlanta Crime
Tipsheet

25 Republican Governors Issue Joint Statement Defending Texas' Right to Self Defense

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 26, 2024 8:45 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Twenty-five GOP governors issued a joint statement Thursday defending Texas’s right to defend itself amid the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.  

Advertisement

The governors said the Biden administration has left America “completely vulnerable." Instead of enforcing the law, the federal government has attacked Texas for protecting U.S. citizens from the historic surge and its deadly consequences, such as the threat of terrorists entering the U.S. and from drugs like fentanyl that are killing Americans in record numbers, according to the DEA. 

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” the letter says. “We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally. 

“The authors of the U.S. Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defense, under Article 4, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution,” the governors continue. “Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.”

Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Sarah Sanders (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Jeff Landry (LA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Jim Pillen (NE), Joe Lombardo (NV), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT),  Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY) signed the letter. 

Recommended

Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The letter comes after Texas flouted a ruling from the Supreme Court this week allowing border officials to cut razor wire the state installed to deter illegal border crossers. 

Abbott argued his actions were justified because the Biden administration “has broken the compact between the United States and the States.” 

Tags: TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley's Strategies? Victor Davis Hanson
John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Nominee With Simple Question Sarah Arnold
US Officials Are Not Happy With Israel's Latest Security Protocol in Gaza Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why AZ's GOP Chairman Resigned Matt Vespa
After These Remarks by UAW President, The Biden Coalition Is Leaking Like a Sieve Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ford's Electric Vehicle Experiment Was an Open Wound That Could Never Heal Matt Vespa
Advertisement