Pennsylvania School District Does Damage Control After Memo to Bus Drivers Goes Viral

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 18, 2023 9:30 AM

A Pennsylvania school is attempting to do damage control after issuing a memo instructing bus drivers to remove Christmas decorations from their vehicles, stop wearing anything related to the holiday, and avoid playing Christmas music. 

“If you have decorated your bus with anything specific to the Christmas Holiday or any other decorations relating to a specific religion, please remove them immediately,” read the Dec. 15 memo from the Transportation Supervisor at the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. “In addition, employees are instructed not to wear clothing related to Christmas or any other religious holiday.”

District offices and bus drivers are also “to refrain from playing Christmas music” or any music connected to a particular religion. 

Libs of TikTok pointed out the district took a different attitude toward “Pride Month.”

Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
After the memo went viral, the district tried to claim the memo was a misunderstanding, telling Fox29 the message was "not clear." Holiday displays are not banned, their statement to the outlet said, emphasizing that employees should strive to create an "inclusive environment." 

