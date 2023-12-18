Pennsylvania School District Does Damage Control After Memo to Bus Drivers Goes Viral

A Pennsylvania school is attempting to do damage control after issuing a memo instructing bus drivers to remove Christmas decorations from their vehicles, stop wearing anything related to the holiday, and avoid playing Christmas music.

“If you have decorated your bus with anything specific to the Christmas Holiday or any other decorations relating to a specific religion, please remove them immediately,” read the Dec. 15 memo from the Transportation Supervisor at the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. “In addition, employees are instructed not to wear clothing related to Christmas or any other religious holiday.”

District offices and bus drivers are also “to refrain from playing Christmas music” or any music connected to a particular religion.

Libs of TikTok pointed out the district took a different attitude toward “Pride Month.”

.@WSSchools sent out a memo to employees that they can’t put up Christmas decorations, play Christmas music, or dress up for Christmas.



Meanwhile they proudly celebrate pride month in their schools.



Can’t celebrate Christmas but it’s okay to celebrate who adults like to have… pic.twitter.com/Nv9ElRJMOM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 17, 2023

The Left's War on Christmas (and the First Amendment)... https://t.co/6mlmny8vPP — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 17, 2023

Pride month is their new religious holiday.



They must destroy our culture and convert your children to their new woke religion. https://t.co/jtH3rcWsek — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 17, 2023

After the memo went viral, the district tried to claim the memo was a misunderstanding, telling Fox29 the message was "not clear." Holiday displays are not banned, their statement to the outlet said, emphasizing that employees should strive to create an "inclusive environment."