BREAKING: Democrats Hit the Breaks on SCOTUS Witch Hunt
Vote Now in the Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll
Pro-Lifers Aren't Going to Like This Tweet From Ann Coulter
Did Biden Just Trip Over Himself With This Announcement Regarding the Israel-Hamas War?
CNN Walks Away From Pro-Hamas Photographer Seen Kissing Terrorist Leaders, Holding Grenad...
Behind the Scenes at the Third GOP Debate
'The End of Our Country As We Know It': Here's What HRC Fears...
'Unhinged': WHO Is Now Pushing Hamas Propaganda
Even Democrats Condemn KJP's Epic Fail of an Answer When Asked About Tearing...
Tim Scott Says He'd Deport Pro-Hamas Foreign Students
DeSantis: Florida Saved Lives After Hamas Attacked Israel
Takeaways From the Third GOP Debate
Tim Scott: We Have to Strike in Iran
Two Priorities: Defend the Homeland and Ensure Honest Elections
Tipsheet

New Swing State Polling Is Out. Here's What It Shows for Trump v. Biden.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 09, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Fresh off a New York Times/Siena College survey that showed President Biden trailing former President Trump in five of the six most important swing states ahead of the 2024 election, Emerson College released a new poll Thursday with similar results.

Advertisement

Six statewide surveys find Biden falling behind Trump in hypothetical matchups in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin, though he is leading the 45th president in Michigan. In the Times poll, Trump was ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, while Biden was ahead in Wisconsin. 

The Emerson survey also found Trump ahead of Biden among registered voters, 45 percent to 41 percent, though 14 percent were undecided, and he led the incumbent 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters, with 9 percent undecided.  

“Biden is generally underperforming his 2020 support with voters under 30, whereas Trump has locked in his support with middle-aged voters,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “Likely voters under 30 break for Biden over Trump by eight points across these six state polls, 47% to 39%, with 14% undecided. Trump’s base of support lies with the 50-64 year old general election voters, who support him over Biden by a 13-point margin, 52% to 39%, while likely voters over 65 are evenly split between the two candidates: 46% to 46%.”

Recommended

Did Biden Just Trip Over Himself With This Announcement Regarding the Israel-Hamas War? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Among Trump supporters, 44 percent said inflation is the top issue followed by the economy and jobs (27 percent), while Biden voters were more divided, with 21 percent agreeing inflation was the No. 1 issue, followed by the economy and jobs (17 percent) and threats to democracy (16 percent). 

Though the Times survey had Democrats "panicking," former Obama adviser Jim Messina said it was still too early to give the findings much weight. 

Tags: POLLING 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Biden Just Trip Over Himself With This Announcement Regarding the Israel-Hamas War? Matt Vespa
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Democrats Hit the Breaks on SCOTUS Witch Hunt Katie Pavlich
Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women Townhall Video
Even Democrats Condemn KJP's Epic Fail of an Answer When Asked About Tearing Down Posters of Hostages Rebecca Downs
Takeaways From the Third GOP Debate Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Biden Just Trip Over Himself With This Announcement Regarding the Israel-Hamas War? Matt Vespa
Advertisement