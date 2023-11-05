New Poll Has Democrats Panicking Over Biden's 2024 Chances

Since day one of office, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has slipped underwater, causing the Democrat Party to panic ahead of the 2024 election.

As his presidency enters its last year in office, Biden has rolled out the red carpet for millions of illegal aliens, forced Americans to live paycheck to paycheck, and has been at the forefront of two wars.

Advertisement

So, it’s no wonder Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) hit the panic button over a recent New York Times poll revealing former President Trump leading Biden in five of the six battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

The only key state Biden is leading in is Wisconsin, still only by two percentage points.

During an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, Jayapal warned that Biden is in “great trouble” of losing the 2024 election to Trump.

I think it is important to recognize that we have a very divided country, as you well know. You have said that polls really don’t reflect where people are. I agree with you. But I will tell you, this is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our democratic control, which is essential to moving forward because these young people, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans, but also young people see this conflict as a moral conflict and a moral crisis. And they they are not going to be brought back to the table easily with, you know, if we do not address this.

The poll also found that Trump is leading in Nevada by ten percentage points, a state that has not been carried by a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.

Despite the White House downplaying recent polls showing Biden trailing Trump, Democrats have expressed worries that the 80-year-old president won’t secure the 2024 election.

Former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod suggested that Biden drop out of the race to make room for more eligible Democrat candidates to face Trump.

He also said the new polling will “send tremors of doubt” through the party.

It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm.

He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not "bed-wetting," but legitimate concern. https://t.co/g6zeWF0T87 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he was concerned before the polls and is even more “concerned now.”

“These presidential races over the last couple of terms have been very tight,” he told the NYT. “No one is going to have a runaway election here. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, concentration, and resources.”