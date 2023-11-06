What Americans Think About the State of the Country a Year From Election Day

One year from the 2024 election, U.S. voters are “frustrated across the board,”ABC News said Sunday, pointing to a new survey about Americans’ outlook of the country.

The survey shows 76 percent of adults believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while only 23 percent said the opposite. Driving that belief are concerns over the economy, inflation, and health care - issues that tend to favor Republicans, ABC News political director Rick Klein noted.

"76% of adults in this poll say the country is headed in the WRONG direction. Only 23% — less than a quarter of the country — say that we're headed on the right track." pic.twitter.com/O4rYaNKZnL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, a CBS News survey not only showed similar findings, but also that more voters (45 percent) believe their personal finances would improve if former President Donald Trump were elected and that they’d be “financially worse off” if Biden wins. They also saw Trump as the candidate who could bring more "peace and stability" in the world.

And it’s Trump more than Biden who is more widely viewed as decreasing the chance of the U.S. being in a war, and also more seen as able to increase peace & stability in the world.https://t.co/XyjrRAogP3 pic.twitter.com/Kc5gsINL8q — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) November 5, 2023

CBS POLL: "The number of Americans who think that things are going BADLY in the country today has hit its high for the year" pic.twitter.com/OxPgmxxZGZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023

The survey findings come as Democrats are sounding the alarm over Biden's reelection chances in 2024, pointing to a New York Times poll that has Trump ahead of the president in five battleground states.



