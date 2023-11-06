Here's the Blog Post That Shuts Down Anti-Israel Supporters
Tipsheet

What Americans Think About the State of the Country a Year From Election Day

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One year from the 2024 election, U.S. voters are “frustrated across the board,”ABC News said Sunday, pointing to a new survey about Americans’ outlook of the country. 

The survey shows 76 percent of adults believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, while only 23 percent said the opposite. Driving that belief are concerns over the economy, inflation, and health care - issues that tend to favor Republicans, ABC News political director Rick Klein noted.  

Meanwhile, a CBS News survey not only showed similar findings, but also that more voters (45 percent) believe their personal finances would improve if former President Donald Trump were elected and that they’d be “financially worse off” if Biden wins. They also saw Trump as the candidate who could bring more "peace and stability" in the world. 

The survey findings come as Democrats are sounding the alarm over Biden's reelection chances in 2024, pointing to a New York Times poll that has Trump ahead of the president in five battleground states. 


