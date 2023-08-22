Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore
Tipsheet

'Absolute Insanity': These Pandemic Practices Make a Comeback at One Southern College

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 22, 2023 9:00 AM
David Goldman

It’s not just the COVID vaccines some colleges and universities are still mandating. Students and employees at one Atlanta college are being required to follow several pandemic-era practices just because there have been  “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.”

In a letter dated Aug. 20, the community at Morris Brown College, a historically black college, was informed that mask-wearing, physical distancing, restrictions on large gatherings, and contact tracing will be in place for the next two weeks. 

Additionally, students who test positive must follow the college’s guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

But as explained by the school's president, Kevin James, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the health measures now in place are "precautionary steps," as there have not been any reported cases directly on campus yet.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium comprises several historically Black colleges and universities located on the western side of the city. Notably, Morehouse and Spelman colleges, as well as Clark Atlanta University, initiated their classes last Wednesday.

According to Morehouse's official website, the Atlanta University Center Consortium is presently categorized at the green alert level within a four-tiered alert system. This designation signifies a minimal prevalence of the virus within the community. Alert levels are determined based on factors such as the number of recent cases on campus and in the surrounding area over the preceding seven days. (The Post Millennial

The latest decision at the college comes as media are trying to fear-monger about a new strain of COVID. 



Tags: PANDEMIC MASKS

