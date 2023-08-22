'Absolute Insanity': These Pandemic Practices Make a Comeback at One Southern College

It’s not just the COVID vaccines some colleges and universities are still mandating. Students and employees at one Atlanta college are being required to follow several pandemic-era practices just because there have been “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.”

In a letter dated Aug. 20, the community at Morris Brown College, a historically black college, was informed that mask-wearing, physical distancing, restrictions on large gatherings, and contact tracing will be in place for the next two weeks.

Additionally, students who test positive must follow the college’s guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

But as explained by the school's president, Kevin James, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the health measures now in place are "precautionary steps," as there have not been any reported cases directly on campus yet.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium comprises several historically Black colleges and universities located on the western side of the city. Notably, Morehouse and Spelman colleges, as well as Clark Atlanta University, initiated their classes last Wednesday. According to Morehouse's official website, the Atlanta University Center Consortium is presently categorized at the green alert level within a four-tiered alert system. This designation signifies a minimal prevalence of the virus within the community. Alert levels are determined based on factors such as the number of recent cases on campus and in the surrounding area over the preceding seven days. (The Post Millennial)

ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSITUTION: A week after classes began, Morris Brown College is once again requiring students and employees to wear face masks on campus. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 22, 2023

Students & staff at Morris Brown College are required to wear masks, maintain social distancing & avoid large gatherings. They're also required to undergo temperature checks on arrival at campus - due to an increase in positive cases of COVID in the Atlanta University Centre. pic.twitter.com/8erRdoyHbS — Mark Alan Pearce (@PearceAlan1962) August 21, 2023

Mask mandates are returning.



These are unsupported by scientific evidence.



They are motivated by superstition and power.



This is a battle for freedom and truth.



Do not comply. pic.twitter.com/4p73ZtPi63 — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) August 22, 2023

"However, the protocols will only be in place for the next 14 days"



Yeah... we have heard that one before. https://t.co/ajNy1X2ba3 — Michael O'Fallon - Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) August 21, 2023

The latest decision at the college comes as media are trying to fear-monger about a new strain of COVID.

Covid-19 cases on the rise and a new booster is in the pipeline

Source: NBC News (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/sVh4ACtygf — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 18, 2023







