Report: Students at More Than 100 Colleges Still Face Vaccine Mandates

Despite the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ending in May, thousands of students still face a vaccine mandate.

A new report from No College Mandates identifies 101 colleges and universities that continue requiring COVID vaccinations for students at schools like Harvard University, Bates College, St. Catherine University, Hampton University, Santa Clara University, and more.

Some schools like Rutgers are reportedly taking things to the extreme, according to the group, and “will begin disenrolling students who have not complied with COVID vaccine mandates on August 15th.”

“Exemptions are not a slam dunk,” NCM’s post on X goes on. “The coercion continues. They were the first to start it, and they will be the last to let go of it.”

Dr. Peter McCullough said Rutgers is "walking an unnecessary line of shame" with their mandate.

It's not only the colleges named in the report that are pushing the vaccine on these young adults, Health and Human Services is, too.

