New Quinnipiac Survey Shows How the Numbers Have Shifted for GOP Presidential Candidates

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 17, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A new Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday shows support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slipping ahead of the first GOP presidential primary debate.

According to the poll, the Florida Republican dropped to 18 percent among GOP and GOP-leaning voters, which is the lowest he’s been in Quinnipiac’s surveys of the Republican primary. Former President Trump, meanwhile, has 57 percent support in the new poll among the same group of voters. In February, DeSantis was only behind the GOP frontrunner by 6 points, but now, he’s down 39 points.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was in third place with 5 percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who received 4 percent support. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina all tied with 3 percent support.

The survey, which was conducted Aug. 10-14 among 681 Republican and Republican-leaning voters, has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points. 

An Emerson College survey of New Hampshire voters released this week showed a similar decline in support for DeSantis, who dropped to third place, following Trump and Christie.

Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling. 

