Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 11, 2023 9:00 AM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

 

On his latest episode posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson explains that his interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Fox News never aired, so he invited him back to have another conversation about Jan. 6, 2021.

Below are some noteworthy segments from the nearly hour-long conversation.  

Ray Epps - Carlson wonders why he still hasn't been arrested when he's on tape "instigating others to break the law." 

Feds in the crowd.

Was J6 allowed to happen for political gain?

“On Sunday and Monday, [military leaders] had been discussing locking down the city… because of the concern for violence. You know who issues the permits on Capitol Hill for demonstrations? I do,” Sund said. “You know, who wasn't told? Me. Instead, on January 4th, what does Miller do? He puts out a memo restricting the National Guard from carrying the various weapons, any weapons, any civil disobedience equipment that would be utilized for the very demonstrations or violence that he sees coming. It just doesn't make any sense.”

Why no one seems to want to get to the bottom of the security failures on Jan. 6. 

“The other federal agencies withheld critical information from you in charge of security at the Capitol before January 6. And once it started and things got out of control, for 71 minutes, Pelosi refused to allow you to bring in the National Guard," Carlson said. "So those are two of the biggest questions from January 6. And my question is, why don’t we have answers to why that happened?”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi's role in those security failures. 

Watch the full interview below:


