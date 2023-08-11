Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir

On his latest episode posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson explains that his interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Fox News never aired, so he invited him back to have another conversation about Jan. 6, 2021.

Below are some noteworthy segments from the nearly hour-long conversation.

Ray Epps - Carlson wonders why he still hasn't been arrested when he's on tape "instigating others to break the law."

🚨Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reacts to shocking tapes of Ray Epps during J6th, protection that followed from political class and law enforcement pic.twitter.com/UVz9Rn7OEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Feds in the crowd.

🚨 BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tells Tucker Carlson about Feds in the crowd on J6 pic.twitter.com/yZRuugLhvR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Was J6 allowed to happen for political gain?

JUST IN - @TuckerCarlson Questions if Federal Agencies Allowed January 6 to Happen for Political Gain



According to Former Chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, Federal agencies had intelligence suggesting the potential for violence leading up to January 6, including threats… pic.twitter.com/UWzYEkXRAA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 11, 2023

“On Sunday and Monday, [military leaders] had been discussing locking down the city… because of the concern for violence. You know who issues the permits on Capitol Hill for demonstrations? I do,” Sund said. “You know, who wasn't told? Me. Instead, on January 4th, what does Miller do? He puts out a memo restricting the National Guard from carrying the various weapons, any weapons, any civil disobedience equipment that would be utilized for the very demonstrations or violence that he sees coming. It just doesn't make any sense.”

BREAKING: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund suggests to Tucker Carlson that General Milley and Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller were involved in a coverup on January 6th.



Well well well…



Sund reveals that military leaders were so worried about January 6th that… pic.twitter.com/ZR1zOTF430 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2023

Disturbing Chain of Events Makes Damning Case That January 6 Was Allowed to Happen



Steven Sund, the former Chief of the Capitol Police, was left in the dark in the crucial days leading up to January 6. This communication breakdown, whether intentional or unintentional, hamstrung… pic.twitter.com/wPJy1MndCn — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 11, 2023

Why no one seems to want to get to the bottom of the security failures on Jan. 6.

“The other federal agencies withheld critical information from you in charge of security at the Capitol before January 6. And once it started and things got out of control, for 71 minutes, Pelosi refused to allow you to bring in the National Guard," Carlson said. "So those are two of the biggest questions from January 6. And my question is, why don’t we have answers to why that happened?”

.@TuckerCarlson Questions Why No One Seems to Care What Caused the Security Disaster on January 6



“The other federal agencies withheld critical information from you in charge of security at the Capitol before January 6. And once it started and things got out of control, for 71… pic.twitter.com/NNhPhcotoI — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 11, 2023

Rep. Nancy Pelosi's role in those security failures.

Steven Sund Exposes Nancy Pelosi’s Role in the Delayed National Guard Response on January 6@TuckerCarlson: “So this is an event that Pelosi herself has likened to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 — the worst thing that’s ever happened on American soil. And she’s in charge of allowing the… pic.twitter.com/Dnwse5v8eg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 11, 2023

Watch the full interview below:

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023



