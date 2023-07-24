Why Jeff Bezos Is Sitting in on Monday Morning Meetings at The Washington...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Announces Massive New Change for Twitter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 24, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Say goodbye to the bird, and hello to X.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday evening, Elon Musk said the Twitter brand would soon be on its way out the door, along with its signature logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote.  

The change has long been in the works, as Musk tweeted last October that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”


Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also chimed in, explaining that X will "will go further" than Twitter, "transforming the global town square." 

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities," she explained. "Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more," Yaccarino continued. "We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world," she added.


Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

