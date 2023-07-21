Stanford Law School Makes Announcement About DEI Dean Who Accosted Conservative Judge

An associate diversity, equity, and inclusion dean at Stanford Law School has resigned, months after getting placed on leave for accosting a Trump-appointed judge who was being heckled by students.

In a statement published on Thursday, Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez said Tirien Steinbach was leaving “to pursue another opportunity.”

The incident took place when Judge Kyle Duncan, who sits on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, asked her to step in when students began heckling him.

Instead, she joined in.

“I'm uncomfortable because this event is tearing up the fabric of this community that I care about and I'm here to support," she said during the event hosted by the school’s Federalist Society. "And I ... have to ask myself and I'm not a cynic to ask this, is the juice worth the squeeze? Is this worth it? ... For many people in this law school who work here, who study here and who live here, your advocacy, your opinions from the bench land as absolute disenfranchisement of their rights..."

In her statement, Martinez said she and Steinbach hope the law school “can move forward as a community from the divisions caused by the March 9 event. The event presented significant challenges for the administration, the students and the entire law school community.”

