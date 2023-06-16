What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back

Tucker Carlson’s latest Twitter episode proved there is no subject the former Fox News host is afraid to touch, and no truth too unsettling to discuss.

This week, as Matt reported, Fox News ran a chyron that read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” The message was up for less than 30 seconds but that’s all it took to trigger liberals and Fox News brass.

After directing some sharp criticism at his former employer over the incident, Carlson wondered why the left was so upset about it.

"Democrats were very, very angry... but why were they angry? If the banner was false, why the hysteria? Lies don't seem to bother anyone anymore... if some cable news producer had called Biden a genius, or secretly Sudanese, would anyone be yelling about it? Would Fox News have apologized for it? Probably not, but calling Joe Biden a wannabe dictator, that stung," Carlson said.

As he goes on to note, it "stung" because there’s some truth to it. He then pointed out some of the main traits dictators share, sarcastically saying Joe Biden certainly has nothing in common with them.

"[O]f course Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator just because he's trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed. That doesn't mean he has a totalitarian impulse, come on, that's absurd," Carlson said, explaining it takes a lot more than "jailing your political rivals" to earn the title of a wannabe dictator.

"First off there is the money," he began. "The one thing that all dictators have in common is they enrich themselves and their families, their tribe, even as the countries they govern grow steadily poorer and more desperate."

People also can't demonstrate in large numbers to protest or else they'll be arrested or even shot to death, as in the case of Ashli Babbitt, Carlson said. Making matters worse, relatives can also be arrested "for daring to complain that their children were killed for complaining."

He then pointed to the arrest of Ashli Babbitt's mother.

But suppressing criticism wouldn't stop there. A wannabe dictator wouldn't allow citizens to express their "unauthorized opinions" on the internet, either.

And there's more:

"In any case you're in the process of being disarmed anyway along with everyone else who has shown questionable loyalty to the leader," Carlson said. "Those who support the regime can keep their weapons and use them freely including on public transportation. That's a core civil right for them, but for those who dissent from the program, self-defense is an unaffordable privilege - turn in your guns, Mr. & Mrs. peaceful opposition, you're a danger to society and We Know Who You Are. And in fact, the wannabe dictator does know who they are because he knows everything. Technology has made him All-Seeing."

Carlson turned his attention to a recent report in Wired Magazine about how the "highly non-dictatorial" Biden administration "is busy tracking the phones of millions of Americans without their knowledge and without bothering to get a warrant." And this is happening as the administration "is stockpiling a massive trove of damaging information about these same Americans to be used at some point, we are sure for entirely noble purposes," Carlson said.

"So the administration now knows everything: where you spend your days, who you talk to, what you think, your porn habits. Not a big deal," he continued. "The administration already knows what you buy, of course, because they've leaned on the big banks to turn over your confidential credit card information not because anyone here is a wannabe dictator, to be clear, but just because it's nice to have that information just in case, in the words of the Fox News PR department, a situation arises that needs to be quote 'addressed.'"

Americans can also be sure Joe Biden is not a "wannabe dictator" because he doesn't fit the profile, Carlson added.

"Dictators build cults of personality around themselves and they use those cults to deny the glaringly obvious," he said.

Carlson compared Biden's mental and physical decline to how former North Korean dictator Kim Il-sung developed a massive tumor on the back of his neck that was easy for any to see, but the state media ignored it.

"Thankfully nothing like that is happening in our country or ever will," Carlson quipped.

He then addressed how dictators have the "family to match," pointing to Saddam Hussein's sons who "lived above the law, indulging their most decadent fantasies with total confidence they would be never held to account by the police."

Fortunately Biden doesn't have anyone like that surrounding him, Carlson said sarcastically, nor does he "award ridiculous inflated titles to his relatives that the media are then required to take serious; he doesn't call people doctor who didn't go to medical school and then force you to nod along like it's real when everyone knows it isn't...Joe Biden would never do that."

If Biden were a wannabe dictator he'd also be giving speeches that "look liek Nuremberg rallies, a blood red backdrop, armed soldiers by his side, screaming about crushing his eternal enemies." Biden definitely didn't do that in Philadelphia last September, he said.

Next up, a dictator would be stockpiling ammo for his bureaucrats, like tax collectors, "he'd redefine the legal code to make disloyalty to the regime the most serious crime. He'd claim dominion over the most intimate parts of his citizens lives, he'd define what attitudes they were allowed to have about sex and religion and how to raise their families," Carlson said. "He would even in his final grandiose stage of dictatorship claim ownership of their children and Joe Biden wouldn't do that and to prove he would never do that Biden just this week released this video":

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

"A nation is like a family. Every family has a head, a father, that's Joe Biden, our nation's father, and this, ladies and gentlemen, is now his fatherland," Carlson concluded. "Just don't call it a dictatorship or we'll have to issue a statement disavowing you."

Concerning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2023



