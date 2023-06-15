Fox News Brass Didn't Like the Epic Chyron Blasted During Trump's Speech

There was nothing wrong with the chyron, but the Fox News brass did not like it. However, it got its intended reaction with liberal media reporters picking up on it. As Donald Trump returned from arraignment yesterday, he delivered a speech in Bedminster, New Jersey, site of one of his golf clubs. Trump remained committed to this race and went on a long scree into the gross hypocrisy that reeks from these indictments. Past Democrats, including former presidential candidates, have mishandled classified information and got away with it. Others in the intelligence community get book deals and media contracts. Trump gets indicted. And while the document lists some troubling details, things that could impact the GOP in 2024 down ticket—that’s a debate for later.

As the former president delivered his speech, Joe Biden hosted a Juneteenth event at the White House. It made for dueling remarks, where the network’s chyron read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox refers to Biden as "wannabe dictator." pic.twitter.com/aXXxw5YaAP — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 14, 2023

The person who drafted that deserves a promotion but might’ve gotten fired instead. We can only speculate as Fox News has been vague, saying the issue was addressed (via Associated Press):

Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.” The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event. The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” There was no explanation about how it was addressed. The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds.

It was 27 seconds of pure hilarity.