Whoever Wrote This Chyron at Fox News Deserves a Massive Raise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2023 11:45 PM
Fox News has been lauded and bashed at times since the 2020 election. Luckily, the former moments are few and far between, but when Fox trips up—it’s particularly heinous. One of the worst moments came when host Steve Doocy acted as the de facto spokesperson for the Justice Department on the network in the aftermath of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

 Trump was eventually indicted in the classified document probe spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Following those proceedings, he was arraigned this afternoon in South Florida but delivered a speech at Bedminster, New Jersey. No audio or video was permitted inside the courtroom, and all phones were banned. Trump was defiant in the wake of his second indictment, and the chyron Fox News put up captured the moment perfectly: 

“Wannabe dictator speaks at White House after having his political rival arrested.” 

That’s perfect. Biden spoke at a White House event commemorating Juneteenth, making way for dueling remarks. That copy is based, and whoever wrote it deserves a massive raise.

Joe Biden’s veneer as a friendly old man is over. He’s senile, but when he has moments of lucidity, he’s vindicative, cantankerous, and seems willing to use the power of his office to punish his political enemies. Did Trump do things in this classified document probe that made it easier for the hyper-partisan DOJ to indict him? Sure. But many others before him, all Democrats, of course, have mishandled classified information and got away scot-free. The spook community rewards those who leak, lie, and mishandle materials with fat cat media contracts and book deals. We can revisit the 2024 implications later. Trump is enduring this legal death by a thousand cuts by merely brushing it aside.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

