Here's Who's Now in Control of George Soros' Empire

At 92 years old, billionaire investor George Soros is officially passing the baton to his 37-year-old son, Alexander, who will take the reins of his $25 billion empire.

“He’s earned it,” Soros told The Wall Street Journal of Alex. “We think alike.”

Only the younger Soros is “more political,” and has already met with White House officials more than a dozen times since President Biden took office. He has also engaged with other world leaders to champion issues related to the family’s nonprofit, Open Society Foundations, which donates about $1.5 billion each year to various left-wing causes.

Some doubted that George, 92, would ever cede his top spot while still alive. In addition, he said in an interview, “I didn’t want the foundation to be taken over by one of my children, as a matter of principle. I thought it should be managed by someone who is best suited.” [...] In December, the OSF board elected Alex as its chairman, replacing his father. Alex also now directs political activity as president of Soros’s super PAC. The younger Soros is the only family member on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, the firm that oversees money for the foundation and the family. Most of its $25 billion will be directed to OSF in the years ahead, according to a Soros spokesman. About $125 million has been set aside for the super PAC. [...] Alex is more focused on domestic politics than his father, he said. Alex is helping Democrats appeal to Latino voters and improve turnout among Black voters. He has urged Democratic politicians to better hone their message, broadening the party’s appeal. “Our side has to be better about being more patriotic and inclusive,” he said. “Just because someone votes Trump doesn’t mean they’re lost or racist.” (WSJ)

While the WSJ report emphasized that the OSF could benefit from the fact that the right may not view Alex as the "boogeyman" his father is perceived to be, many were quick to take note of the younger Soros' aim of "using the family's deep pockets to back left-leaning U.S. politicians," and their shared philosophies.

On Twitter, Elon Musk urged him to step away from backing radical District Attorneys in an effort to reshape the U.S. justice system, for the worse.

If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground.



But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Musk, and countless others, have been highly critical of Soros over years.

"He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization,” Musk said last month. “Soros hates humanity."