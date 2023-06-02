Trump Was Caught on Tape Spilling His Guts About Classified Materials
Tipsheet

How Much Influence Does Soros Have in Biden Administration? WH Visitor Logs Provide a Clue.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 02, 2023 9:00 AM

While the American public continues to be in the dark about who visits President Biden at his Rehoboth Beach residence, White House records show that Alex Soros, son of left-wing billionaire George Soros, has visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at least 17 times under the current administration.

The younger Soros, who is chair of the board of directors for his father’s Open Society Foundation network, most recently visited for a series of meetings in early February, records show.  

The visitor logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as the individuals who greeted Alex.

It remains unclear precisely who Alex may have met with for the sessions, as the records can contain White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel.

For example, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in January that two of Alex's past visits were with Ron Klain, Biden's former chief of staff, who was not listed in the records. OSF did not answer questions on the nature of his most recent meetings, and the White House did not respond to an inquiry. 

The three most recent visits come on the heels of his 14 prior visits to the White House. And while the younger Soros has taken advantage of the Biden connections, he's also maintained close contact with Democratic lawmakers, which he often boasts about and posts on social media. (Fox News)

The younger Soros’ Instagram account shows numerous photos of him meeting with top Democratic lawmakers, whose campaigns and PACs have received millions from him since the 2018 elections.

Earlier this year, following reports that the Democrat had visited the White House 14 times, Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation, said his easy access to top administration officials was troubling given how his family has "done tremendous damage to our country."

“The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization,” he told the New York Post. “The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date.”

Tags: GEORGE SOROS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

