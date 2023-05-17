Hollywood Hit Hides a Conservative Message
Why Did the IRS Axe Its Hunter Biden Investigators? James Comer Is Ready...
The Secret Service Allowed an Intruder to Enter Jake Sullivan's Home
Feinstein's Latest Chat With Reporters Suggests She's Doing Worse Than We Thought
President Ramaswamy?
Professional Golf's Political Meltdown
The Latest Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light
'Revolving Door': What the WH Left Out of Its Announcement About Nominee for...
Busted: At the Border, Another White House Lie Bites the Dust
Marco Rubio's COVID Origin Report Includes Some of the Most Chilling Revelations We've...
United States Postal Service Bailouts Are Not Working
Doing Right By Our Veterans With Meaningful VA Reforms
Colorado School District Hosts Drag Show Amid Teachers Union Embrace of Gender Ideology
The Leftist War on Self-Defense
Tipsheet

Secret Service Is Refusing to Hand Over Key Documents About One of Biden's Homes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 17, 2023 6:26 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Secret Service refuses to turn over records that could piece together who visits Joe Biden at his Rehoboth Beach house. It’s an open secret that some high-profile visitors drop in occasionally. Still, we don’t know who these people are, adding to the aura of secrecy and corruption that’s begun to envelop the president. All this stems from the shady dealings the family has made with multiple governments, allegedly trading access for cash. And while Hunter usually does much of the grunt work, he cannot tie his shoelaces without permission from his father. Spencer wrote about the latest revelation that the Romanian government funneled millions to shell companies linked to the Biden family. It's hard not to think people and officials who have forked over serious cash to this family don’t want to visit them to establish if their credit is still good with this clan.

The other, underreported aspect of this story is the White House selling Hunter’s “artwork,” an industry many ethics czars have noted is a hotbed for money laundering. And the buyers’ names are kept hidden—it’s a brazen scheme, even more so than what the Clintons established with their foundation. Why would Biden want to keep his visitor logs hidden? I think you already know the answer (via NY Post): 

The Secret Service is refusing to hand over emails that identify visitors to President Biden’s homes in Delaware, telling The Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act request that it can’t legally do so. 

The information could bear on high-profile controversies involving the Biden family’s business dealings and the president’s mishandled classified records. 

The Secret Service flatly refused to supply records after a more than seven-month wait during which the agency said it was combing through “thousands” of emails to comply with the public-records law. 

A FOIA officer cited a federal appeals court ruling in New York that in 2020 turned down a request for visitor information for former President Donald Trump’s residences, even though that ruling doesn’t bind the actions of officials in Delaware or in DC. 

“Please be advised that emails reflecting visitors to President Biden’s residences in Wilmington, Delaware and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are not agency records subject to the FOIA. See Doyle v. U.S. Dep’t of Homeland Sec., 959 F.3d 72 (2d Cir. 2020) (finding that emails regarding expected visitors to the sitting President’s residence were not agency records subject to the FOIA.),” the officer said in a letter.

Recommended

Marco Rubio's COVID Origin Report Includes Some of the Most Chilling Revelations We've Heard to Date Rebecca Downs

A decision by the Justice Department on whether to charge Hunter Biden with a slew of felonies is reportedly coming soon. The New York Post and the House Oversight Committee have requested documents regarding who has met with Biden at these locations, and the Secret Service continues with this dog and pony show.

 Is the book filled with a bunch of names from the Chinese Communist Party?

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio's COVID Origin Report Includes Some of the Most Chilling Revelations We've Heard to Date Rebecca Downs
Feinstein's Latest Chat With Reporters Suggests She's Doing Worse Than We Thought Spencer Brown
WATCH: Trump Impeachment 'Gladiator' Attacks Townhall Journalist on Behalf of FBI Spencer Brown
President Ramaswamy? John Stossel
The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown
Why Did the IRS Axe Its Hunter Biden Investigators? James Comer Is Ready to Investigate. Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Marco Rubio's COVID Origin Report Includes Some of the Most Chilling Revelations We've Heard to Date Rebecca Downs