The Secret Service refuses to turn over records that could piece together who visits Joe Biden at his Rehoboth Beach house. It’s an open secret that some high-profile visitors drop in occasionally. Still, we don’t know who these people are, adding to the aura of secrecy and corruption that’s begun to envelop the president. All this stems from the shady dealings the family has made with multiple governments, allegedly trading access for cash. And while Hunter usually does much of the grunt work, he cannot tie his shoelaces without permission from his father. Spencer wrote about the latest revelation that the Romanian government funneled millions to shell companies linked to the Biden family. It's hard not to think people and officials who have forked over serious cash to this family don’t want to visit them to establish if their credit is still good with this clan.

The other, underreported aspect of this story is the White House selling Hunter’s “artwork,” an industry many ethics czars have noted is a hotbed for money laundering. And the buyers’ names are kept hidden—it’s a brazen scheme, even more so than what the Clintons established with their foundation. Why would Biden want to keep his visitor logs hidden? I think you already know the answer (via NY Post):

The Secret Service is refusing to hand over emails that identify visitors to President Biden’s homes in Delaware, telling The Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act request that it can’t legally do so. The information could bear on high-profile controversies involving the Biden family’s business dealings and the president’s mishandled classified records. The Secret Service flatly refused to supply records after a more than seven-month wait during which the agency said it was combing through “thousands” of emails to comply with the public-records law. A FOIA officer cited a federal appeals court ruling in New York that in 2020 turned down a request for visitor information for former President Donald Trump’s residences, even though that ruling doesn’t bind the actions of officials in Delaware or in DC. “Please be advised that emails reflecting visitors to President Biden’s residences in Wilmington, Delaware and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware are not agency records subject to the FOIA. See Doyle v. U.S. Dep’t of Homeland Sec., 959 F.3d 72 (2d Cir. 2020) (finding that emails regarding expected visitors to the sitting President’s residence were not agency records subject to the FOIA.),” the officer said in a letter.

A decision by the Justice Department on whether to charge Hunter Biden with a slew of felonies is reportedly coming soon. The New York Post and the House Oversight Committee have requested documents regarding who has met with Biden at these locations, and the Secret Service continues with this dog and pony show.

Is the book filled with a bunch of names from the Chinese Communist Party?