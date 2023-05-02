Ethics? Hypocritical Dems Think You Won't Notice This About Liberal Supreme Court Justices
Tipsheet

'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 02, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Backlash over Bud Light’s controversial partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney is continuing to take a toll on the brand, new sales numbers show.

For the week that ended April 22, off-premise sales volume, which is the beer sold outside of restaurants and bars, fell by 26.1 percent from a year earlier, Beer Business Daily reports. The week prior they were down 21.1 percent. For the year overall, sales are down 8 percent.

“The shocking deterioration of Bud Light Blue's market share continued apace through the third week of April – and actually somehow worsened. We've never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time,” Beer Business Daily said. 

Meanwhile, competitors Coors Light and Miller Lite have seen an increase in sales. 

Conservatives saw the new numbers as a sign the boycott is working. 

Two marketing executives are on leave after the Mulvaney controversy and parent company Anheuser-Busch is reportedly set to spend big money on a marketing blitz to recover its image. 


