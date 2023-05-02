'Shocking Deterioration': New Sales Numbers Are in For Bud Light

Backlash over Bud Light’s controversial partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney is continuing to take a toll on the brand, new sales numbers show.

For the week that ended April 22, off-premise sales volume, which is the beer sold outside of restaurants and bars, fell by 26.1 percent from a year earlier, Beer Business Daily reports. The week prior they were down 21.1 percent. For the year overall, sales are down 8 percent.

“The shocking deterioration of Bud Light Blue's market share continued apace through the third week of April – and actually somehow worsened. We've never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time,” Beer Business Daily said.

Meanwhile, competitors Coors Light and Miller Lite have seen an increase in sales.

Conservatives saw the new numbers as a sign the boycott is working.

The figures include sales at grocery stores, convenience stores, and liquor stores.



Retail consumer purchases are the cornerstone of the Beer business model. This is where customer loyalty is EVERYTHING. Bud Light betrayed its customers.



Two marketing executives are on leave after the Mulvaney controversy and parent company Anheuser-Busch is reportedly set to spend big money on a marketing blitz to recover its image.