Sean Duffy Gives Backhanded Compliment to Blue Origin’s 'Lady Astronauts' In Brutal Realit...
The NRA Rises Again
As the New Representative of the US in Israel, Ambassador Huckabee Represents So...
Tipsheet

Comer Slams Dems: No Taxpayer Funds for MS-13 Sympathy Tour

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 19, 2025 10:30 AM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is calling out Democratic representatives for pushing to use taxpayer dollars to fund trips to El Salvador, where they plan to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member recently deported from the U.S. Despite the serious criminal allegations against Garcia, Democrats seem intent on prioritizing his case over the concerns of hardworking American taxpayers. Comer blasted the hypocrisy, arguing that instead of focusing on securing the safety of American citizens, these lawmakers are wasting taxpayer money to advance the interests of an alleged criminal, sending a clear message that they are more concerned with political agendas than the rule of law. 

Comer slammed two Democrat Representatives for their brazen request to use taxpayer money for trips to El Salvador, where they planned to make political statements by coddling an alleged MS-13 gang member, an illegal alien, and a domestic abuser. Earlier this week, Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Robert Garcia (D-CA) asked Comer to approve taxpayer funding for their flights to CECOT, a massive prison housing thousands of gang members captured during El Salvador’s ongoing crime crackdown.

However, the Republican was having none of it. 

In a letter, Comer called it "absurd" that, despite spending two years criticizing the committee for overseeing the consequences of illegal immigration and the Biden administration's border crisis, Democrats now expect him to fund their trips as they continue defending illegal immigration. 

“It is absurd that you both displayed active hostility for over two years toward the Committee’s oversight of the Biden Border Crisis and the consequences of millions of illegal aliens entering the country, yet now, you are seeking travel at Committee expense to meet with foreign gang members,” Comer wrote. “You may be pleased to know that a Democrat senator, Chris Van Hollen, was photographed just yesterday in El Salvador enjoying margaritas garnished with cherry slices with the foreign gang member your letter references.”

Comer told them that if they wanted to visit the illegal criminal, they would have to cover the costs themselves.

“If you also wish to meet with him, you can spend your own money. But I will not approve a single dime of taxpayer funds for use on the excursion you have requested,” Comer continued. 

This comes after I reported that some suggested that Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) trip to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia was paid for using taxpayers’ dollars. One source said they have “zero doubt” that Van Hollen either paid for the trip using office funds from the Member’s Representational Allowance (MRA) or personally covered the costs, with plans to be reimbursed as an "official travel" expense. 

