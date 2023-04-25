Job Creators Network Has a Message for Biden in Times Square

Job Creators Network reacted on Tuesday to President Biden’s reelection announcement, sending a message to the commander in chief about his “dysfunctional economic performance” in a Times Square billboard.

“Hey Joe, If only there were a little blue pill for your performance issues,” the billboard says. “America can’t afford four more years.”

Next to it a graph displaying the “drop in real wages since 2020” is shown.

As JCN explains, "persistently high inflation continues to more than erase wage gains. In fact, the most recent Consumer Price Index report marks the 24th consecutive month that the rate of price increases has surpassed average earnings gains."

We wrote @POTUS a little note this morning in Times Square.



If only... pic.twitter.com/LSrzo9E7Ua — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) April 25, 2023

“President Biden knows 70% of Americans don’t want him to run for reelection, so he is desperately trying to fearmonger to boost his support, painting conservatives as book-banning, vote-suppressing radicals," Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, said in a statement. "That’s ridiculous, and Americans know it. Biden portrays himself as a uniting, moderate president, but in reality, he is a divisive puppet of the progressive left. His economic agenda has resulted in twenty-four straight months of declining real wages and living standards. Americans workers can’t afford anymore of this.”

According to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, only 31 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

In his announcement video, Biden asked Americans to give him another fours years to "finish this job."

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

"If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in response.



