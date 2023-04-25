Joe Manchin Desperately Keeps Trying to Run Away From His Key Biden Vote
There's a Major Problem With Biden's 2024 'Save Democracy' Campaign
We Have to Stop Joe Biden
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Trolls Bud Light With 'Real Women' Koozies
Here's Why a Judge Just Ordered Hunter Biden to Appear in Court
Biden: It's Midnight in America
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms
Key Biden Ally: The President Has the Energy for a Second Term
What AOC Is Wrong About in Her Celebration of Tucker Carlson's Split From...
Investigation: Claims of Widespread Anti-LGBT Bullying in PA School District Exposed As Po...
Supreme Court to Decide If Officials Can Block Users on Social Media
On Hunter Biden's Laptop, the 'Conspiracy Theory' Was True, and the 'Deep State'...
Tipsheet

Job Creators Network Has a Message for Biden in Times Square

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 25, 2023 12:20 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Job Creators Network reacted on Tuesday to President Biden’s reelection announcement, sending a message to the commander in chief about his “dysfunctional economic performance” in a Times Square billboard.

“Hey Joe, If only there were a little blue pill for your performance issues,” the billboard says. “America can’t afford four more years.”

Next to it a graph displaying the “drop in real wages since 2020” is shown.

As JCN explains, "persistently high inflation continues to more than erase wage gains. In fact, the most recent Consumer Price Index report marks the 24th consecutive month that the rate of price increases has surpassed average earnings gains."

“President Biden knows 70% of Americans don’t want him to run for reelection, so he is desperately trying to fearmonger to boost his support, painting conservatives as book-banning, vote-suppressing radicals," Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, said in a statement. "That’s ridiculous, and Americans know it. Biden portrays himself as a uniting, moderate president, but in reality, he is a divisive puppet of the progressive left. His economic agenda has resulted in twenty-four straight months of declining real wages and living standards. Americans workers can’t afford anymore of this.”

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas

According to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, only 31 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

In his announcement video, Biden asked Americans to give him another fours years to "finish this job."

"If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in response. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN ECONOMY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
We Have to Stop Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
NYT Columnist Says Homeowners Should Get This For Protection Instead of Firearms Julio Rosas
Here's What Biden Had to Say About 'MAGA Extremists' in His Reelection Announcement Leah Barkoukis
Biden's New 'Green' Power Plant Rule Is Probably Illegal Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas