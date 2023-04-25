RNC Slams Biden Re-Election Bid With First AI-Generated Video

Following President Joe Biden's announcement via prerecorded video Tuesday morning — covered by Townhall here —that he would indeed run for a second term as president in 2024, the Republican National Committee wasted no time responding.

With a video of its own titled "Beat Biden," the RNC painted a stark picture of what America could look like "if the weakest president we've ever had were re-elected."

In the RNC's depiction of the consequences of a another Biden term, narration reports potential news stories such as China invading Taiwan, 500 regional banks shuttering their doors as markets tank, border agents getting overrun by 80,000 illegal immigrants at the border, and San Francisco shutting down due to worsening crime and the fentanyl crisis. Captions ask, "What if international tensions escalate? What if financial systems crumble? What if our border is gone? What if crime worsens?"

The opening salvo between the Republican National Committee and Biden's reelection campaign is also a technological first for the RNC, with the video being made up entirely of video and images created by artificial intelligence software — AI — that takes descriptive input and generates realistic looking content. Watch:

The RNC's AI video shows how far the technology has come and makes it clear that 2024 will be a cycle in which everything the GOP has at its disposal gets thrown at painting Biden as a dangerous failure who doesn't deserve a second term — including new tools that haven't been used on a broad national political scale before.

In a separate statement, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday morning that "Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years."

"If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off," McDaniel — the longest-serving head of the RNC since the Civil War — added. "Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing."