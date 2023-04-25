Here's What Biden Had to Say About 'MAGA Extremists' in His Reelection Announcement

President Biden announced his reelection bid Tuesday morning, making “freedom” the focus of his announcement video.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in the battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” Biden says in the three-minute video. “The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer rights. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election."

While he spoke about how Americans are a “good and decent people,” he also denounced “MAGA extremists” and claimed they are “cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love all while making it more difficult for people to vote.”

In his announcement video, Biden called on Americans to give him another four years to "finish this job" of defending democracy and standing up for personal freedom, the right to vote, and civil rights.

"Because this is the United States of America. And there’s nothing, simply nothing we can not do if we do it together," he concluded.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

The president's reelection bid comes after a recent NBC News poll showed 70 percent of Americans believe he should not run for a second term, which includes 51 percent of Democrats. Biden's age is a "major" reason listed among those who don't want him to seek a second term. If reelected, Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day.

Update: Biden announced his reelection team in a statement, calling his campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, and principal deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, "trusted, effective leaders."