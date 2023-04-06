Nike Makes a Biological Male the New Face of Its Women's Sportswear

On the heels of a controversial partnership with Bud Light, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney struck another deal, this time with Nike.

Mulvaney, a biological male, is now the face of women’s sportswear, posting several videos and photos wearing the company’s Zenvy leggings and Alate sports bra.

"Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear like with @nikewomen’s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner."

The ad indicated it was a “paid partnership” with the brand, prompting more criticism on social media.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man.



Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man!



Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Nike is the latest mega corporation to make Dylan Mulvaney, a biological man, their female brand ambassador.



These companies are spitting in the faces of women every single day.



Stop giving them your money.

pic.twitter.com/KOEt09uv2e — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) April 5, 2023

Nike is the latest major brand to attack real women by hiring Dylan Mulvaney to advertise their products. No sane person should give them money after this. If we won’t demand companies stop mocking our wives and daughters then we’re weaker than I thought and deserve what we get. pic.twitter.com/j2qUQ5c3qN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 5, 2023

Meet the new face of Nike Women. pic.twitter.com/FAT5J6IOeA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2023

As some pointed out, Nike is just the latest deal Mulvaney has secured.

A Man who has made a career out of mocking women, Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid tens of thousands 💰to be a brand ambassador/ model/ paid brand partner for these brands:



• Nike Women

• Bud Light

• Ole Henrikson

• Plaza Hotel

• Mac

• Ulta Beauty

• Tampax

•… pic.twitter.com/QJEaVLGrzV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light led to boycott calls, while some, like Kid Rock, expressed their disapproval in dramatic ways.

Kid Rock has a message for Bud Light.



pic.twitter.com/HlOsknFqRd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2023

(Warning: Strong language)