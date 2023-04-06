The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off
Tipsheet

Nike Makes a Biological Male the New Face of Its Women's Sportswear

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 06, 2023 8:00 AM

On the heels of a controversial partnership with Bud Light, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney struck another deal, this time with Nike.

Mulvaney, a biological male, is now the face of women’s sportswear, posting several videos and photos wearing the company’s Zenvy leggings and Alate sports bra.

"Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear like with @nikewomen’s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner."

The ad indicated it was a “paid partnership” with the brand, prompting more criticism on social media. 

As some pointed out, Nike is just the latest deal Mulvaney has secured. 

Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light led to boycott calls, while some, like Kid Rock, expressed their disapproval in dramatic ways

(Warning: Strong language)

Tags: TRANSGENDER NIKE

