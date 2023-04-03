Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership

Boycott calls are growing for Bud Light after the company became the latest to go woke by embracing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The transgender activist showcased how the beer company sent packs featuring the influencer’s face to celebrate what Mulvaney claims has been “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner,” Mulvaney wrote on social media.

A second video of Mulvaney drinking Bud Light in the bathtub was also posted.

This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/cpygA74cG5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2023

Twitter users were stunned by how far left the company has gone.

Seriously, @BudLight?!?!?!????????



and...this year... pic.twitter.com/nZu6HCc6hr — Brad Slager: Just Watching Walls Moving Out... (@MartiniShark) April 3, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney is the new (botched) face of Bud Light 🤡 @budlight either doesn’t know their customers or they do and just don’t give a shit. I’m guessing the latter. What a disgrace.



pic.twitter.com/jMZRGAWTdG — Jaimee Michell Founder of Gays Against Groomers (@thegaywhostrayd) April 2, 2023

Hey @budlight, how about you send a beer to the woman who birthed 5 kids, homeschools, runs a business, doesn’t sleep much or have time to put on makeup & heels as often as she’d like?



That’s a REAL woman. Not the man with eyeshadow & plastic surgery who pretends he’s a woman. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2023

Message to conservative families from @budlight seems to be: We will encourage and even celebrate the erasure of men and women along with all the values you care about. They’ve gone totally woke. Will you ever spend your money with them now? pic.twitter.com/ebtfHUoji3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 2, 2023

The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 2, 2023



