What Are They Hiding?
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit?
CDC Investigators ‘Fell Ill’ in East Palestine As Biden Admin Said Everything Was...
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment
Hotel Worker Sues NYC After 'Illegal Migrant' Housed By City Attacked Her
Maybe Democrats Are In Need Of Britney’s Conservator
New DOI Rule Would Stray Away from Multiple-Use Management
WHO, CDC Now Differ in Vaccine Guidance for Kids
Will Asa Hutchinson Get the Message After Reactions to His Latest Announcement?
Americans Are Mad as Hell and Aren’t Going to Take It Anymore!
Border Agents Find Nearly 60 Illegal Immigrants Inside Penske Truck in Alleged Human...
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting
Georgia Bill Banning Gender Affirming Treatment for Minors Doesn't Go Far Enough
Tipsheet

Conservatives Stunned by Bud Light's Latest Partnership

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 03, 2023 8:30 AM

Boycott calls are growing for Bud Light after the company became the latest to go woke by embracing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

The transgender activist showcased how the beer company sent packs featuring the influencer’s face to celebrate what Mulvaney claims has been “365 Days of Girlhood.” 

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner,” Mulvaney wrote on social media. 

A second video of Mulvaney drinking Bud Light in the bathtub was also posted. 

Twitter users were stunned by how far left the company has gone. 

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson


Tags: TRANSGENDER WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson
What Did You Do in the Color Revolution, Male-Identifying Parental Unit? Kurt Schlichter
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
What Elon Musk Did to the NYT Will Leave Liberals Seething Matt Vespa
Former Biden Spokesperson Has Some Advice for Dems Regarding Trump's Indictment Matt Vespa
Trump’s Legal Team Makes Major Decision Regarding Indictment Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Justice: Amid Outrage, Bragg Reverses Charging Decision in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting Guy Benson