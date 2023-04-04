Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist

Bud Light on Monday addressed the criticism it received over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, saying the collaboration was meant to “authentically connect with audiences.”

Anheuser-Busch created a special can to celebrate what Mulvaney, a biological male, has claimed is “365 Days of Girlhood.”

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/GOv3nThMoH — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 2, 2023

The trans activist posted videos as part of the collaboration that stunned conservatives.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner,” Mulvaney wrote on social media.

This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/cpygA74cG5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2023

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

While critics continued to mock the company, Kid Rock let the company know how he really feels.

(Language warning)

Kid Rock has a message for Bud Light.



pic.twitter.com/HlOsknFqRd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2023



