Here's Where Liz Cheney Landed a New Job

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, the anti-Trumper who lost her 2022 reelection bid, has landed a new gig at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, where she will serve as a professor of practice.

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” Cheney said. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

In praising Cheney, the rector of UVA’s Board of Visitors called the former lawmaker who was one of two Republicans to serve on the January 6 committee, a “strong conservative.”

“The Board of Visitors, which endorsed a ‘Statement on Free Expression and Free Inquiry’ in 2021, and the University of Virginia are committed to offering our students an array of diverse viewpoints,” said Whitt Clement. “Liz Cheney, a strong conservative who never hesitates to put honesty ahead of all other considerations, is a model of leadership not just for the students at the University of Virginia, but for all people concerned for the well-being of this country.”

In the position, Cheney will take part in university lectures, serve as guest lecturer with faculty and in student seminars, and participate in community-wide events.

Critics were quick to react to the news.

Left-liberal students typically protest the appointment of people with a long history of advocating authoritarian policies and wars, but I have a strong feeling they'll make an exception for Mother Jones' 2022 Hero of the Year:https://t.co/V59V4qvaZ3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 1, 2023

Unless she’s going to teach a class on how to have a dad who was Vice President, which is the only reason anyone knows who she is, I don’t understand what she actually has to offer students. https://t.co/rUJcYXG5T6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 2, 2023

Nice of Liz Cheney to do some public service in the state she's lived in for several decades. https://t.co/GM0NWJtAW7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 2, 2023



