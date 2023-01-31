It Sure Seems Like Tony Romo Almost Said a Racial Slur During AFC...
Tipsheet

DOJ Responds to GOP Request for Info on Probe Into Biden's Classified Documents

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 31, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

The Department of Justice responded to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday, denying a Jan. 13 request for information regarding its probe into classified documents found at President Biden’s home and private office. 

"The Department’s longstanding policy is to maintain the confidentiality of such information regarding open matters," said Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Carlos Uriarte in the letter. 

"Disclosing non-public information about ongoing investigations could violate statutory requirements or court orders, reveal road maps of our investigations, and interfere with the Department’s ability to gather facts, interview witnesses, and bring criminal prosecutions where warranted,” the letter continues. “Maintaining confidentiality also safeguards the legal rights, personal safety, and privacy interests of individuals implicated by, or who assist in, our investigations.”

Russell Dye, a spokesman for Jordan, called the response “concerning, to say the least," while the House Judiciary Committee said it was "wrong." 

“Our members are rightly concerned about double standard here, after all, some of the Biden documents were found at a think tank that’s received funds from communist China,” he said. “It’s concerning, to say the least, that the Department is more interested in playing politics than cooperating.”


